Kochi logistics firm to sell stake to strategic investor for B60 crore

KOCHI: Consolidated Shipping Line (CSL), a Kochi-based third-party logistic operator, has announced ambitious plans to grow its revenues to D190 crore by 2021, increase its BPO business 200 per cent by next year, and selling part of its equity to raise D60 crore through private placement in the next 1-2 years.

The company, which employs 30 people in Kochi and other 10 cities in the country including Mumbai, Kolkata, Tirupur, Hyderabad and Chennai, also plans to expand to key global locations including the UK, Europe, Africa, Americas and China in 2019 through channel partners and by recruiting international route development managers, besides establishing offices in Africa, and to invest in trade development/agency network.

Ajai Joseph, chairman and CEO of CSL, said the company has hired VV Consultants, headed by former Goldman Sachs investment banker Vinod Venkatachalam, to find a buyer for its equity to raise D60 crore. "A significant minority stake will be sold in CSL to a strategic partner," he said, adding the company would later go for an initial public offerings (IPO) in four to five years.

With the strategic partnership, CSL is aiming to leverage its existing platform to bid for larger project contracts that are five times the size of its current contracts. High-value government/PSU contracts require larger reserves - of up to D20 crore - and credit cycles of up to six months, but they generate higher margins of up to 30 per cent, Joseph said.

"India spends 13-17 per cent of its GDP on logistics, nearly double the ratio in developed countries. CSL has spent close to $1million to strengthen infrastructure over the last three years. The company is poised to execute on market needs, based on its capabilities in warehousing technology-enabled solutions, logistical parks and transportation strengths," he said.

He said CSL, which is based in Poonithura in Kochi, is aiming to triple revenues from the current level of D70 crore by 2021. On the technology front, Joseph said CSL is planning to grow its BPO services 200 per cent before 2020, and build a centralised market place for CSL’s global partner network and user groups in the industry this year itself.

The company has achieved a significant share of the Indian defence logistics requirements.

The sector now contributes over 12 per cent of CSL revenues which have come from contracts that were won through competitive bidding. CSL has focused strongly on Indian military contracts over the past two years, and is well positioned to bid for more contracts, the company officials said.