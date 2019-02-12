Kochi metro feeder autos to issue tickets to  passengers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a first of its kind development in the country, the autorickshaw drivers who have already signed for conducting feeder services of Kochi Metro will issue tickets to the commuters. The decision was made at a high-level meeting of officers of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL), Police, Motor Vehicles Department officers and the coordination committee of the autorickshaw drivers in the city held on Monday. The meeting also decided to put up fare charts in all the autorickshaws.

The Ernakulam Autorickshaw Drivers Co-operative Society will be operating the feeder service. The minimum fare of the auto will be Rs10 for the first two kilometres on a share basis. For every additional kilometre that a passenger travels, he will have to pay Rs 5 per kilometre.

“The attempt to issue tickets is to bring transparency and accountability. The decision will bring about a change in the scenario and the way the commuters and autorickshaw drivers treat each other,” said KMRL managing director A P M Mohammed Hanish. He said the passengers should demand tickets from the feeder auto drivers if they are not supplying them. During the initial stage there will be 38 E-Autos and later conventional autos will join the fleet of 300 autos as Kochi Metro’s feeder service.

Meanwhile, a meeting was convened to discuss the mode of operation of share autorickshaws which are part of KMRL’s feeder service. The meeting also decided to conduct joint inspections by a team of Police, KMRL and auto drivers society along the Metro Rail corridor to identify the pickup points of the feeder autos. Those pickup points identified will be earmarked without disturbing the vehicular traffic.

The auto drivers society informed the meeting they will ensure drivers will not overcharge the commuters. The Kerala Institute of Labour and Employment had already imparted training for the drivers on road safety and behavioural aspects. Society has also planned to evaluate the behaviour of drivers and reward the best drivers.

CM to inaugurate Kochi metro feeder service auto society

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Ernakulam Autorickshaw Drivers Co-operative Society, a society consisting of six auto drivers unions in the city, on Sunday. The inauguration will be held at the Durbar Hall Ground. “The society is one of its kind in the country as all the driver’s unions have joined hands to achieve a common goal, the welfare of auto drivers. KMRL is happy that this society will be operating Kochi Metro’s feeder service,” said KMRL managing director A P M Mohammed Hanish.

The Society expects 15,000 auto drivers to join the society. The society is also aiming at creating an opportunity for the family members of the auto drivers by engaging them in various small scale business activities. Meanwhile, a hundred member organising committee was formed on Monday under the leadership of K K Ibrahim Kutty (INTUC) and Syamantha Bhadran (CITU) for organising the event. The society is expecting a turnout of 5,000 people consisting of auto drivers and their family members on Sunday’s function.