No religion treats women as equal to men, says Taslima Nasrin

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When it comes to women's empowerment, no religion treats women as equal beings, adding to the prolonged imbalance in power structures between the two genders, said famed Bangladeshi-writer commentator Taslima Nasrin. She was speaking at a session on ‘Rape, A Weapon of Subjugation’ at Krithi International Book Fair and Knowledge Festival on Sunday.

She said rape is never been about sex, it's an act of masculinity and power, about asserting dominance on the 'weaker sex', which has been used as a tool to subjugate women for ages. “During Bangladesh’s freedom struggle in 1971, the Pakistani army raped more than 2,00,000 Bangladeshi women. So had been the case with many similar situations in history,” said Nasrin.

Nasrin said when the first two parts of her autobiography which described her experiences as a victim were published, everyone welcomed it as they were stories of subjugation. "But later, when I acquired the strength to react, stood up against patriarchy and misogyny, spoke out about how I enjoyed sex, the existing power structures just could not accept it," said Nasrin. She added her books were banned by the West Bengal Government, where she was living after being exiled from Bangladesh in 1994.

She also criticized the subcontinent governments for not declaring marital-rape as a crime. "Even in prostitution, it’s more violence and less sex. Most men see women only as a sex object, slave and child-bearing machine. Actually, it’s not good for men to have slaves as their life partners. I am sure they will be more happy in life they did have equal partners,” Nasrin added.

Women are blamed for rape everywhere, about the way they dress, behave in public, but rape is completely a men’s problem and only by spreading awareness, education among men and making women financially independent can reduce the number of rapes, she said. "Unfortunately, even a women Chief Minister like Mamta Banerjee offered money for child rape victims and that way worsened the situation," said Nasrin. She added death sentence for rapists will not act as a deterrent in reducing the number of rapes, on the contrary, will reduce the number of people coming out to report the crime.