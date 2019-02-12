Home Cities Kochi

Puttingal fireworks mishap probe panel’s tenure extended by 3 months

The tenure of the Justice P S Gopinathan Judicial Commission probing 2016 Puttingal fireworks mishap has been extended for three more months for filing the report.

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The tenure of the Justice P S Gopinathan Judicial Commission probing 2016 Puttingal fireworks mishap has been extended for three more months for filing the report. The Home Department decided to extend the tenure after the panel sought the same recently.

The commission’s tenure was to end on Tuesday. Post extension, the commission will have to submit its report before the government before May 12. “A few weeks ago, the commission had requested a three-month extension of its tenure. The Cabinet approved the extension. An order will be issued soon,” said an officer. The fireworks mishap took place on April 10, 2016 at Puttingal temple in Paravur, Kollam, killing 111 persons and injuring over 350.

“The commission has now started preparing the report. We expect it to get completed and be submitted before the government within three months,” said the officer.As part of the commission’s inquiry, 179 witnesses and 266 documents – running over 4,779 pages – were examined. The commission held 103 sittings, starting February, 2017, at Kochi, Varkala, Ashramam and Kollam.

As many as 12 persons were impleaded as a party with the commission. The Panel comprised the District Collector, additional district magistrate, commissioner of police, assistant commissioner of police, circle inspector, sub-inspector and temple committee members.

The commission heard the impleaded persons, explosives experts, medical practitioners, persons who substantiated rituals followed in the temple, public representatives, scientific experts and scoured the report from a forensic laboratory where the explosives were examined by the police. It is being checked whether there was any lapse on the part of the police, the district administration and the temple committee which led to the tragic accident.

