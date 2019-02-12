Home Cities Kochi

SOS Action Council seeks removal of Fr Peter Kavumpuram

The Council said protests will be held if proper actions are not taken against the PRO.

Published: 12th February 2019 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 01:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Save Our Sisters Action Council has sought the removal of Jalandhar diocese PRO Fr Peter Kavumpuram. In a press release issued here on Monday, the Council said Fr Kavumpuram is allegedly trying to disrupt legal proceedings in the nun-rape case, and asked the Catholic Church administration to take immediate action.

The Council said protests will be held if proper actions are not taken against the PRO. “He is trying to create a conflict between the Church and its clergy by turning against the Apostolic Administrator of the Jalandhar diocese,” the release said. “The involvement of Franco in the nun-rape case is very evident with his moves and therefore he must be defrocked,” urged Shyju Antony, convenor, SOS Action Council.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Save Our Sisters Action Council Peter Kavumpuram Jalandhar diocese Kerala nun rape case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp