SOS Action Council seeks removal of Fr Peter Kavumpuram

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Save Our Sisters Action Council has sought the removal of Jalandhar diocese PRO Fr Peter Kavumpuram. In a press release issued here on Monday, the Council said Fr Kavumpuram is allegedly trying to disrupt legal proceedings in the nun-rape case, and asked the Catholic Church administration to take immediate action.

The Council said protests will be held if proper actions are not taken against the PRO. “He is trying to create a conflict between the Church and its clergy by turning against the Apostolic Administrator of the Jalandhar diocese,” the release said. “The involvement of Franco in the nun-rape case is very evident with his moves and therefore he must be defrocked,” urged Shyju Antony, convenor, SOS Action Council.