Tamil Nadu is Krithi International Book Fair's partner-state

Sessions on  Tamil literature, culture and language including the one about contemporary Tamil literature will be held. 

Published: 12th February 2019 01:34 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Krithi International Book Fair and Knowledge Festival has a partner state this year. And, along with showcasing and discussing the lives and times of Malayalees, Krithi will also start breaking the barrier of state boundaries and expand its horizon through the  Western Ghats, with Tamil Nadu this time, to begin with. 

This is for the first time that Krithi has introduced the concept of a partner state, with a special focus on the culture, language and literature of a state of India.  Sessions on  Tamil literature, culture and language including the one about contemporary Tamil literature will be held. 

The sessions include the one on Chilappathikaram in modern literature by HS Sivaprasad on Tuesday at 4 pm Thamizh Thinai Culture by Nirmal Selvamani, MR Raghava Varrier and Keshavan Veluthatt on Wednesday at 2 pm and Tamil Dance Culture by Lavanya Ananth and Lakshmi Viswanath on the same day at 5 pm.

There is a dedicated stall for Tamil books in the book fair. Books of publishers New Century Books and Kalachuvadu, both based in Chennai, are available there. The stalls feature translations of renowned Malayalam writers like Vaikom Muhammed Basheer and MT Vasudevan Nair apart from original Tamil titles. Krithi Art Fest also features a host of Tamil artists. 

