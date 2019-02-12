This Kerala church boasts of communal harmony

Anna Binoy By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The drive to Arookutty away from the bustle of the city and the busy roads is exhilarating. The tarmac and the gravel on the road suddenly takes an off-road turn. Not equipped for the twists and that sudden boulder on the path, one would wonder if the GPS is holding a grudge against you. That’s when the cool breeze begins caressing one’s skin. “You have reached your destination,” the robotic voice chimes. Standing tall on the banks of the backwaters is St Antony’s Church at Arookutty Paduvapuram. This is the place where religions don’t matter and all that is important is that sense of being part of a community.

The church’s feast beginning on February 12 is exactly what the country needs. The neighbourhood of the church is majorly populated by people of Muslim and Hindu faiths. “Along with the members of the church, they are also involved in the execution of the church feast,” says Fr Thamby Antony, vicar of the church.

In sync with this communal harmony is a legend every child learns from his or her childhood. It is the story of the church’s gold cross. “Legends say the local men while fishing found a gold cross in the water. One of them is said to be Oontan from Punnappally. Upon informing, the priest and others reached the Punnappally family who installed the cross at the spot where it was originally spotted,” says Fr Thamby.

Since then, the Punnappally family - who follow the Hindu faith - has been involved in an annual tradition.

“Prior to the feast, members of the Punnappally family retrieve the gold cross from the church.

“Five days after this, the priest of the church, accompanied by the tantri of Mathanam Devi Kshetram and a Muslim ustad, goes to the Punnappally house and offer their prayers.

Consequently, the cross is installed in the backwaters,” says Fr Thamby. Currently, P M Rajan of the Punnappally family leads the tradition. The church’s famous ‘kayal pradhakshanam’ is held the next day. On the subsequent day, the cross is taken back to the church where it is safely stored till the next year.

Another important event for the church is the ‘puzhuk thirunal’.