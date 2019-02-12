Home Cities Kochi

This Kerala church boasts of communal harmony

The drive to Arookutty away from the bustle of the city and the busy roads is exhilarating.

Published: 12th February 2019 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 01:46 AM   |  A+A-

St Antony’s Church

By Anna Binoy
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The drive to Arookutty away from the bustle of the city and the busy roads is exhilarating. The tarmac and the gravel on the road suddenly takes an off-road turn. Not equipped for the twists and that sudden boulder on the path, one would wonder if the GPS is holding a grudge against you. That’s when the cool breeze begins caressing one’s skin. “You have reached your destination,” the robotic voice chimes. Standing tall on the banks of the backwaters is St Antony’s Church at Arookutty Paduvapuram. This is the place where religions don’t matter and all that is important is that sense of being part of a  community.

The church’s feast beginning on February 12 is exactly what the country needs. The neighbourhood of the church is majorly populated by people of Muslim and Hindu faiths. “Along with the members of the church, they are also involved in the execution of the church feast,” says Fr Thamby Antony, vicar of the church. 

In sync with this communal harmony is a legend every child learns from his or her childhood. It is the story of the church’s gold cross. “Legends say the local men while fishing found a gold cross in the water. One of them is said to be Oontan from Punnappally. Upon informing, the priest and others reached the Punnappally family who installed the cross at the spot where it was originally spotted,” says Fr Thamby. 
Since then, the Punnappally family - who follow the Hindu faith - has been involved in an annual tradition.

“Prior to the feast, members of the Punnappally family retrieve the gold cross from the church.  
“Five days after this, the priest of the church, accompanied by the tantri of Mathanam Devi Kshetram and a Muslim ustad, goes to the Punnappally house and offer their prayers.

Consequently, the cross is installed in the backwaters,” says Fr Thamby. Currently, P M Rajan of the Punnappally family leads the tradition. The church’s famous ‘kayal pradhakshanam’ is held the next day. On the subsequent day, the cross is taken back to the church where it is safely stored till the next year.
Another important event for the church is the ‘puzhuk thirunal’.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arookutty Communal harmony Kerala church Communal harmony in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp