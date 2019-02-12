Vacancies in KSRTC: High Court issues notice

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Monday issued a notice to the state government and the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation on a petition seeking a directive to report the entire vacancies to the post of Mechanic Grade II to the PSC.

The court issued the order on the petition filed by M Sharon of Alappuzha and others who are the candidates for the post. According to the petitioner, a notification was issued for the post and a written test was conducted on December 29, 2015, by the PSC.

4,014 candidates had appeared and thereafter a shortlist was published that directed the candidates to upload the certificate. Though the number of vacancies mentioned in the notification was only four, it was seen that there were more than 600 post lying vacant at various depots of KSRTC as per the information obtained by RTI.

The shortlist was published on May 5, 2018, and the verification of certificates was also completed. Though 1,007 candidates were in the main list and another 2,211 in the supplementary list, the ranked list was not yet published.