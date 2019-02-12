‘Vellam’ to quench the thirst of poor

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Water scarcity is a big problem faced by nearly all countries over the world. Even Kerala, blessed with many lakes and rivers, faces the serious issue of depleting potable water resources. The problem becomes worse during summer when the local bodies are forced to press the service of tankers to make potable water available to people.

The realisation that not everything can be left to the government to solve has prompted Charles Aurelien DIE and his wife Anshu to come up with a solution - Vellam. According to Charles, an Ivory Coast national who has been living in Kochi for the past 10 years, the little over a-month-old NGO was born after he came to know about the acute water scarcity faced by a major portion of South India.

"I own a tour and tourism company based out of Kochi. And we have a tour package that starts off from Chennai and goes through a lot of places in various South Indian states. The tour ends either at Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram or Kozhikode depending upon the itinerary of the tourist," he said. It was during a talk with a guide that Charles came to know that many people have been denied a chance to live a healthy life.

"At Vellam, we aim to provide clean drinking water solution to people who can't afford to go after expensive methods. Our NGO became official when we got registered with the Ernakulam sub-registrar on December 15," he said. According to him, Vellam began its work on January 1 this year.

The solution provided by the NGO depends upon the need and also the terrain of the place. "Vellam took up its first project in Dindigul in Tamil Nadu.

The place came to our notice after we received feedback that an orphanage at the place has been struggling to procure clean potable water. The orphanage used to buy water at a rate of Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 per tanker three days a week," he said. Now, one has to only do the math to realise how much money the institution will have to pay in order to keep the water supply going, he added. Charles and his team from Vellam visited the place in order to assess the situation.

"After talks with the orphanage authorities, it was decided to dig a borewell. According to the orphanage authorities they had been thinking of digging a borewell but the huge amount of money required for the purpose put them off," he said. Vellam carried out all necessary works like identifying the availability of water and the depth to which it has to be dug beside getting all the relevant sanctions.

"If it is a borewell in Dindigul, the solution might be different for Vypeen. We have to carry out a thorough study before launching a project. In many places, the scarcity can be eliminated by cleaning up a water source like a pond or a lake. We also are thinking about promoting rainwater harvesting," he said. However, we need funds to carry out all the projects since the beneficiaries are normally not financially sound, he said.