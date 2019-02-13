Back in the limelight

Deena Theresa By

KOCHI: "What's special about Kumbalangi is its people," says MP K V Thomas, a Kumbalangi native who was also former minister for Excise and Tourism between 2001 and 2004. The quaint fishing hamlet, the state's first designated rural tourism village, is in the limelight once again, post the release of Kumbalangi Nights, a film revolving around four brothers and their journey to self-realisation.

Lauded by both critics and audience alike, the film has done justice to Kumbalangi portraying the village in its glory with its Chinese fishing nets, boats and canoes nestled amidst canals, and the life of Kumbalangi natives, each shrouded by life ordinary. Albeit, has the film glorified the village beyond reality? Is Kumbalangi prepared to deal with visitors flocking to the village?

With film tourism on the rise after Gavi and Kamattipaadam receiving an inflow of tourists after the movies Ordinary and Kamattipaadam respectively, the wheels of tourism is likely to ride into the village, gathering much momentum than before.

However, a tourist destination needs ample facilities to equip visitors. In 2003, the Kerala government had selected Kumbalangi as a model village; The Kumbalangi Integrated Tourism Village was meant to metamorphose the village with additional developments comprising employment opportunities for the villagers, whose primary occupation remains fishing, reviving crab and fish farms along with pokkali farming and an artists' village, Kalagraamam. Fast forward to 2018, the initiatives still remain on paper. And the hamlet? Sleepier than before.

"A lot of projects were mooted during the tenure of the then minister K V Thomas. But after he served his period, the schemes went unnoticed and nothing came out of it. We've started the construction of a road leading to Kalagraamam, after which other related works can begin," said Martin Antony, Kumbalangi panchayat president. He said in the recent years, however, employment opportunities and infrastructure have increased, especially for autorickshaw drivers who have made tie-ups with homestays, found in abundance in the village.

MP K V Thomas feels Kumbalangi is adept at rural tourism and must remain that way, regardless of tourists' inflow which might pick up following the success of the movie. "We aren't interested in building resorts or hotels in the village; Homestays are available for tourists. They can appreciate fishing, coir-making, the crab farms, and mingle amongst locals. Kumbalangi is a pristine fishing village and it should be retained," he said. When asked about the shelved projects, he says that complexities such as water-logging and land-filling have delayed the proposals.

DTPC secretary Vijayakumar said that the number of applications received from homestays in Kumabalangi have risen. "Kumabalangi promotes rural tourism. It is not a place fit for large-scale construction. The place demands living like a local, staying in homestays, and observing village life and occupations. It is a destination for Responsible Tourism in Ernakulam. There is no requirement for development projects," he adds.

Directorspeak

Director Madhu C Narayanan and writer Syam Pushkaran had spent close to two years at Kumbalangi, studying in detail the place and its inhabitants before they sat down to develop the script. "Though we had created some sets and redressed some of the areas, whatever we used in the film actually represents Kumbalangi's soul. There is nothing in the film that isn't from that place," said Madhu.

Jyotish, the film's production designer, tells us the entire Kumbalangi area gives off happy vibes. "The natives of Kumbalangi are much different from the imprudent folks they're usually depicted in some stories. Nothing could be further from the truth: they're actually very smart. They see fishing as an ideal occupation which helps them meet their daily expenses," he said.