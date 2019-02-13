Domestic pepper prices to fall further as huge shipment leaves Lankan shores: Traders

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Pepper farmers in the state are likely to face another sharp fall in prices with 1,800-2,000 tonnes of pepper reported to have left Sri Lanka for India, according to the Indian Pepper and Spice Traders, Growers, Planters Consortium-Kerala chapter.

In a letter to Suresh Prabhu, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, the Consortium pointed out that a senior Sri Lankan minister himself confirmed that 156 containers left the island nation before he could intervene.

“It is actually 180 containers, about which we had cautioned the Indian government since last week of January. These have now been cleared and left the Sri Lankan coast,” said Kishore Shamji, coordinator of the Consortium, in the letter. He said such large quantities of Vietnam pepper, which is being cleared from Sri Lanka port with the Certificate of Origin as Lankan pepper, will be arriving at various Indian ports like Mundra in Gujarat, Nhava Sheva in Mumabi, Chennai and Thoothukudi ports in Tamil Nadu and Krishna Pattanam in Andhra, before being distributed across India.

“Such a huge quantity of pepper will arrive the Indian market evading duty to the tune of 43 per cent. This is over and above the illegal pepper bring smuggled in through porous boarders of Myanmar, Bangladesh and Nepal. It’s total illegal import,” Shamji explained.

The Consortium said it was high time that the Centre alerted Director General of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) as well as Indian Customs Preventive departments and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) authorities since the Indian importer would be paying duty at 8 per cent per kg on a declared minimum import price of `500 per kg, which works out to be `40 per kg.

Vietnam pepper attracts a duty tariff of 51 per cent. But by claiming the pepper to of Sri Lanka origin, the importer pays only 8 per cent. It’s widely alleged the importers in many cases remit only the actual contracted price of $3,000 per tonne and balance $4,100 per tonne is not paid in violation of FEMA rules.

While those importers who remit at the rate of $7,100 (or `500 per kg on MIP basis) transfer valuable foreign currency to the Sri Lankan importer and getting back the excess money paid to overcome MIP regulation through hawala transactions.

Hence, both cases of remitting as well as non-remitting full amount are in total violation of FEMA regulations. They also violate the money laundering norms by receiving cash through hawala route.

“Therefore, it is high time that the Indian government wakes up and take care of the entire situation which is against the Indian Pepper farmers’ interest,” said Shamji.