George Orwell’s ‘1984’ has come true, says Sethu

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Writer Sethu has said most of the imaginations of the fiction writer George Orwell expressed in his masterpiece ‘1984’, have come true. The situations in the novel have become present-day realities as nation-states indulge in various surveillance methods using cameras and other means of technology to watch over its citizens in countries including India and the US.

‘1984’ was written in 1949 during the post-World War II period, and the book predicted what would be the state of the world after several years, Sethu said. He was speaking at a session on new writing at the Krithi International Book Fair here on Tuesday. Literary work attain greatness when they can predict the future, he said. All writings were ‘new writings’ during their period, like those of writers like Basheer, Thakazhi and Ponkunnam Varkey.

“There is a good reading culture and great literary works are still being written in the state. The novel ‘Meesha’ by S Hareesh is a great work. In fact, removing the controversial content wouldn’t have affected its beauty. It is a novel which captures the life of Kuttanadu and its subaltern life in a stark and beautiful language. But for some entirely wrong reasons, the book was read differently and prominently,” he said.

C Radhakrishan said writers need to be aware of the world around and they need to treat themselves as human beings rather than writers. He said the Sahitya Akademi Award he received at his younger age helped him to stay motivated for years.