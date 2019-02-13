Priests object to Cardinal’s circular

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Presbyterium headed by the Apostolic Administrator of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese Mar Jacob Manathodath was held at St Mary’s Syro-Malabar Cathedral Basilica in Ernakulam on Tuesday. Major topics of discussion included the recent circular issued by Cardinal Mar George Alencherry and the outstanding debts of the Church.

According to sources, the priests voiced their disapproval of the Cardinal’s circular. It is also learnt the Church intends to proceed with the sale of the controversial property in Kakkanad since the court stay has been vacated.

“The priests have expressed their staunch disapproval against the contents of the circular and opined with all the issues going on in the Church presently, such diktats would only further tarnish the image of the Church administration,” said a source.

However, Fr Paul Karedan, spokesperson of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, was unavailable for comments. Over 350 priests from all the churches of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese took part in the Presbyterium.