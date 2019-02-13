Home Cities Kochi

Respite to tribal students: Govt mulls setting up college in Kuttampuzha

Jaleel claimed the petition by the MLA and the report filed by the Deputy Director came to the consideration of the department.

Published: 13th February 2019 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 02:20 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Higher Education Department is considering to set up a college in Kuttampuzha much to the relief of students of the tribal community. Currently, students from Kuttampuzha tribal panchayat have to move to distant places to pursue higher education.

A press release issued by the District Information Office stated Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel made a submission about starting the college in Kuttampuzha in the Assembly.

He was replying to the question raised by Kothamangalam MLA Antony John. Kuttampuzha is one of the under-developed regions in the district having around 16 tribal settlements. The college will be focusing on enhancing the educational level in the region.

Antony said a petition was filed to the government about starting a government college. Following which the Deputy Director of College Education had visited Kuttampuzha and filed a report. The MLA in the petition assured basic infrastructure, including building, will be arranged for starting the college.

Jaleel claimed the petition by the MLA and the report filed by the Deputy Director came to the consideration of the department. The report by Deputy Director identified three places where the college could be started. The appropriate place for the college would be selected soon and steps would be initiated to complete other procedures soon. Currently, students from tribal colonies in Kuttampuzha move to Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram for pursuing degree and PG courses. They depend on hostels for their stay.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Higher Education Department Kerala governmnet Kerala college Tribal students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp