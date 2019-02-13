Respite to tribal students: Govt mulls setting up college in Kuttampuzha

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Higher Education Department is considering to set up a college in Kuttampuzha much to the relief of students of the tribal community. Currently, students from Kuttampuzha tribal panchayat have to move to distant places to pursue higher education.

A press release issued by the District Information Office stated Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel made a submission about starting the college in Kuttampuzha in the Assembly.

He was replying to the question raised by Kothamangalam MLA Antony John. Kuttampuzha is one of the under-developed regions in the district having around 16 tribal settlements. The college will be focusing on enhancing the educational level in the region.

Antony said a petition was filed to the government about starting a government college. Following which the Deputy Director of College Education had visited Kuttampuzha and filed a report. The MLA in the petition assured basic infrastructure, including building, will be arranged for starting the college.

Jaleel claimed the petition by the MLA and the report filed by the Deputy Director came to the consideration of the department. The report by Deputy Director identified three places where the college could be started. The appropriate place for the college would be selected soon and steps would be initiated to complete other procedures soon. Currently, students from tribal colonies in Kuttampuzha move to Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram for pursuing degree and PG courses. They depend on hostels for their stay.