Summer to cherish: vacation foster care project turns out to be a big hit

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Mridula, a seven-year-old orphan girl, is waiting anxiously for her foster parents to take her ‘home’ for the upcoming summer vacation this year too. Last year, Mridula, an inmate of Snehajyothi Sisubhavan at Pulluvazhy near Perumbavoor, had spent a happy summer with Biju K A and Ushakumari, as a family.

This is part of the ‘Sanadha Balyam’ project, an initiative by the Women and Child Department, to allow the inmates of orphanages to spend the vacation at a home. The project is getting a good response this year too, said officials.

Last year, the orphanages in Ernakulam alone allowed 17 children out of 20 applicants to spend their vacation at a home. This year, already 4 to 5 applications have been received and going by the trend it is likely to cross last year’s number. “The list approved by the Child Welfare Committee will be forwarded and the selected parents can take the children to their homes.

The response we have received from the parents last year was positive and we are expecting more applications this year. We have over 1,000 orphanages here at the district, visiting each one of them is a time-consuming task. We have already started the inviting applications,” said Zaina K B, District Child Protection Officer.

Happy ‘home’ days

For a child brought up in an orphanage from as long as she can remember, Mridula has had but dreams of a family. She was placed in the orphanage at the tender age of six by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). When she first came to Biju’s home, she was very shy to open up. “She wouldn’t talk too much and called us ‘uncle’ and ‘aunty’ first, but from the third day onwards, she became very sociable.

She called me ‘Acha’ and began to open up. She started talking about her friends and her favourite dishes, and was very lively at home,” remembers Biju, who is a businessman residing in Kothamangalam. The couple, who is yet to be blessed with a child after 14 years of marriage, keenly awaits her return. “We always wanted a daughter and we are happy to have her at home,” said Biju.

Going for evening walks, shopping, buying Mridula her favourite things and little trips to places, are all memories very close to their hearts. “Letting her go at the end of an almost two-month stay at home was very painful for both of us. She has left all her toys in her bedroom so that she can play with them during the next summer vacation when she is back,” said Biju.

Care ensured

It is only after a detailed investigation into the prospective foster parents’ background and details that the children will be sent. “The safety and care of the children are of utmost importance. Therefore, even after sending the children to foster homes, we will check on them through our regular interval visits,” said Hafseena M K P, protection officer Ernakulam (non-institutional care).