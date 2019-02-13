Home Cities Kochi

Summer to cherish: vacation foster care project turns out to be a big hit

Mridula, a seven-year-old orphan girl, is waiting anxiously for her foster parents to take her ‘home’ for the upcoming summer vacation this year too.

Published: 13th February 2019 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 02:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Mridula, a seven-year-old orphan girl, is waiting anxiously for her foster parents to take her ‘home’ for the upcoming summer vacation this year too. Last year, Mridula, an inmate of Snehajyothi Sisubhavan at Pulluvazhy near Perumbavoor, had spent a happy summer with Biju K A and Ushakumari, as a family.

This is part of the ‘Sanadha Balyam’ project, an initiative by the Women and Child Department, to allow the inmates of orphanages to spend the vacation at a home. The project is getting a good response this year too, said officials.

Last year, the orphanages in Ernakulam alone allowed 17 children out of 20 applicants to spend their vacation at a home. This year, already 4 to 5 applications have been received and going by the trend it is likely to cross last year’s number.  “The list approved by the Child Welfare Committee will be forwarded and the selected parents can take the children to their homes.

The response we have received from the parents last year was positive and we are expecting more applications this year. We have over 1,000 orphanages here at the district, visiting each one of them is a time-consuming task. We have already started the inviting applications,” said Zaina K B, District Child Protection Officer.

Happy ‘home’ days
For a child brought up in an orphanage from as long as she can remember, Mridula has had but dreams of a family. She was placed in the orphanage at the tender age of six by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). When she first came to Biju’s home, she was very shy to open up. “She wouldn’t talk too much and called us ‘uncle’ and ‘aunty’ first, but from the third day onwards, she became very sociable.

She called me ‘Acha’ and began to open up. She started talking about her friends and her favourite dishes, and was very lively at home,” remembers Biju, who is a businessman residing in Kothamangalam. The couple, who is yet to be blessed with a child after 14 years of marriage, keenly awaits her return. “We always wanted a daughter and we are happy to have her at home,” said Biju.

Going for evening walks, shopping, buying Mridula her favourite things and little trips to places, are all memories very close to their hearts. “Letting her go at the end of an almost two-month stay at home was very painful for both of us. She has left all her toys in her bedroom so that she can play with them during the next summer vacation when she is back,” said Biju.

Care ensured
It is only after a detailed investigation into the prospective foster parents’ background and details that the children will be sent. “The safety and care of the children are of utmost importance. Therefore, even after sending the children to foster homes, we will check on them through our regular interval visits,” said Hafseena M K P, protection officer Ernakulam (non-institutional care).

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Child Welfare Committee Foster home in Kerala Foster homes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp