‘Translation Mission’ to exhibit its works

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘The Translation Mission’, a project launched by Indian Society of Authors (INSA) Kerala Chapter last year will exhibit its first translated works at Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University, Tirur on Monday. The launch of books titled ‘Unknown Lincoln’ translated by Aysha Gopalakrishnan and English translation of ‘Rainbow Mirror’, stories for children written in Malayalam by Paravur Rajagopal will be held.

The release of the first book will be done by Anil Vallathol, Vice Chancellor, Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University. The book will be received by K P Mohanan, Secretary, Kerala Sahithya Academy. ‘Rainbow Mirrors’ will be launched by Pooyappilly Thankappan, Ex Committee Member, Kerala Sahitya Academy.

“We have received suggestions from many writers to create a platform for translations, as many good works go unnoticed because they are not translated. Usually, works of writers, be it both amateurs or professional writers, are not recognised due to non-availability of the translations. Therefore have taken up a mission to gain them recognition,” said Justice K Sukumaran, President, INSA.

During the function, INSA will be honouring P J Joseph, vice-president, INSA for his work ‘Floods’, which received awards from a collective in the UK. Discussion on poems of Jayaprakash Sarma, ‘Sooryanurangunnu’ and ‘The Theories of M K Harikumar’ will also take place.