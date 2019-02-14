59 per cent of children have a healthy BMI in Kochi, says survey

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When it comes to being fit, the children living in two major cities of Kerala are behind those in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Coimbatore. The reasons might be many for dismal numbers. However, one saving grace is the better Body Mass Index (BMI) showcased by the girls in Kochi. This shows that the city does take care of its girl child in every way.

According to Edusports’ Ninth Annual Health Survey, from among the 900 students who took part in the study, 59 per cent had a healthy BMI in Kochi while it is 55 per cent in Thiruvananthapuram. “The nation-wide study covered 1,53,441 children within the age groups of seven years to 17 years in 279 schools across 113 cities and towns in 21 states,” said the report.

It was found that two in five children don’t have a healthy BMI while one in two children do not have adequate upper body strength. Two in three children do not have adequate lower body strength. One in five children do not have the desired abdominal strength and one in three children do not possess the desired flexibility. According to Saumil Majmudar, CEO and co-founder, EduSports, although the high percentage of unhealthy children is alarming, there is an indication as to how the situation can be rectified.

“The study reinforces the idea that schools by providing play spaces act as catalysts for maintaining the fitness of children. In the current context, when there is a lack of safe play-spaces in many cities, schools are the only places where children have the opportunity to play,” he said. This also reinforces the importance of effectively utilising and structuring any available playtime in schools so that all the children benefit from the programme – and not just the school teams, he said.

