92 per cent singles look for the love of their life

KOCHI: Of the 6,809 people who took part in a survey conducted by BharatMatrimony recently, a whopping 92 per cent of singles said they were ready to marry. They were all looking for the ‘love of their life’, not just a life partner. "Commitment is a courageous gesture. People of this era are scared of it. Agreeing to commit to each other and staying committed is what matters," said Tia John, a Kochi-based private employee.

When asked how they wanted their partner to express love on Valentine’s Day, more than half the female participants wanted their partner to express their love by saying, “I found my equal'”. Surprisingly, only 23 per cent wanted a gift. "For me, even a small thing would be a big gesture because it is the effort and time that matters. We are only stimulated to do things for your partner when they appreciate your efforts," said Avantika, a postgraduate student in Chennai.

When they were asked how they would express love to their partner on Valentine's Day, 34 per cent of the men said it would be by giving a gift their partner likes. And among the married, 86 per cent said they would celebrate Valentine’s Day even after marriage. However, 14 per cent said they may not. But the majority, 55 per cent females and 47 per cent males felt if they celebrated Valentine’s Day it would help strengthen marital bonds. Another group felt that it would be a special day to express one’s love for each other.

But around 43 per cent felt that ‘anniversaries and birthdays are more important days’, while 32 per cent felt that V Day was ‘just a marketing gimmick’. "Valentine's Day is a commercial gimmick. And I don't think you need to express it on certain days. What is fun when there is a designated day to celebrate love? I would do something spontaneous or random for my partner," said Saif, a Kochi native.

On being asked which is the best day to express one’s love, following marriage, 44 per cent said it would be on the wedding anniversary. But 32 per cent felt that the partner's birthday was the best day to express their love to a spouse.

As for the people who felt Valentine’s Day was The Day, this numbered only 22 per cent.

Regarding a query about who should plan for a Valentine’s Day celebration after marriage, 30 per cent said it should be the man while 23 per cent said it was the wife’s job.