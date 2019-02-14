Action against those who violate fishing norms: Kerala minister

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma on Wednesday declared unequivocally that stringent action will be initiated against boat owners who violate fishing norms. However, the minister, who held talks with representatives of fishermen and boat owners on Tuesday, told Express the government will allow 40 per cent juvenile fish in the catch, as recommended by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute.

“There has been an increase in catch during the past two years and we suspect that the increase in juvenile fishing has contributed to the change in trend. The government will enforce the restrictions in juvenile fishing and impose a fine of Rs 2.5 lakh on the boat owners violating the norms. We rejected the boat owners’ request to reduce the penalty as it will only encourage juvenile fishing. However, complaints regarding harassment by officers will be looked into,” she said.

No unregistered boat

The minister said no unregistered fishing boat will be allowed to operate along the Kerala coast after June 2019. “The recent incident of human trafficking is causing concern and we have decided to ensure strict vigil to avoid such incidents in future. All fishing boats should be registered before June 2019 and no new registration will be allowed after the cutoff date. The owners should sell the fishing boats only to fishermen, and the details of the new owner should be handed over to the authorities concerned,” said Mercykutty Amma.

Meanwhile, the Fishing Boat Owners Coordination Committee has convened a meeting on Thursday to discuss the government decision to strictly implement the fishing laws and to decide on the future course of action. “Representatives of Boat Workers Association, Seafood Exporters Association, loading and unloading workers and auctioneers at harbours will participate in the meeting. The meeting will be held at Munambam Auction Hall at 3 pm on Thursday,” said chairman P P Gireesh.

Fishermen unions, however, have urged the minister not to give in to the pressure tactics of the boat owners, who threaten indefinite strike. “While the traditional fishermen have been following self-regulation for the past three years to ensure sustained fishing, the mechanised boats are continuing with their destructive fishing practices.

They are using pelagic fishing nets and the trawlers are fishing in coastal waters violating norms. Many boats are using nets with smaller mesh size to catch juvenile fish and they are violating the ban on light fishing,” said Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedi president Charles George.

◆ Register all fishing boats before June 2019

◆ No new registration after the cutoff date

◆ Sell fishing boats only to fishermen

◆ Stringent action against juvenile fishing

◆ 40 per cent juvenile fish allowed in catch