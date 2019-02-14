Body of woman fished out of the Periyar 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Aluva rural police fished out the body of an unidentified woman from the Periyar on Wednesday. Though the police spotted the body, which was wrapped up in several blankets with a heavy stone attached to it, on Tuesday morning, they fished out the body only on Wednesday to carry out the procedures in broad daylight.

When the police retrieved the body, which was around 154 cm tall, it was found wearing a blue top and a green bottom. Even the mouth of the woman was stuffed with a cloth. “When we recovered the body, it was in a decomposed state, indicating the murder might have taken place two or three days ago. The body might have been stuck in the tree branches along the river.

Only the hand was outside when the body was recovered,” said a top police officer. According to the police, the body, which is of a 30-40-year-old woman was, spotted by the seminarians at the Vincentian Vidhyabhavan near UC College on Tuesday evening when they were taking bath in the bathing ghat adjacent to their institution. The cops suspect the killers might have choked her to death or made her unconscious, carried the body to the Mangalapuzha bridge and threw it into the waters.

“The circumstantial evidence shows it is a clear case of murder. Since her lip has a wound mark, it is suspected she might have been murdered by smothering. At present we cannot trace the identity of the woman but a probe has already begun,” said N R Jayaraj, Aluva DYSP. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case under IPC Section 302 (murder).

“A special investigation team consisting of 15 members under the Rural SP has been constituted to probe the murder. We have started checking the missing cases filed in all stations in the state. We hope we could soon get a breakthrough,” the police said. The police shifted the body to the Kalamassery Medical College for autopsy.

Autopsy report

Kochi: The autopsy reports confirmed the body of the woman was dumped after the murder. “As per the autopsy report, the woman was murdered by smothering. Only an injury on the lip of the woman was identified and no other wound mark was noticed. The final report will be available on Thursday,” said the police.