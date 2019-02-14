Celebrating Love

Deena Theresa By

KOCHI: The heart is no longer just red. Post the decriminalisation of Section 377 on September 6, 2018, it comprises colours that define the LGBTQIA+ society. And on Valentine's Day, the LGBTQIA+ community is ecstatic to be able to celebrate this special moment of love. Making it extra sweet is Mumbai-based gender fluid artist and LGBTQIA+ activist Pragya Pallavi's and Malayali queer activist Deepa Vasudevan's song 'Lingering Wine' from their album 'Queerism', India's first queer-based album. Deepa is also the co-founder of Kerala based LGBTQ+ advocacy group, Sahyatrika.

Shot entirely in Fort Kochi and featuring actress Kani Kusruti, 'Lingering Wine' is a celebration of lesbian love. Flouting patriarchal and societal norms, the crew comprises Neethu Shaji as the cinematographer, transwoman Ananya Alex as the makeup artist, a strong ally of the LGBTQIA+ community and DJ Lolly as executive producer. Sensual visuals backed by Pragya's soulful yet commanding voice, the video provides a retro feel with black and white visuals.

"Lingering Wine is the lead single from Queerism. It's a very indie, DIY video. I think it's extremely important to talk about love like this. We're used to seeing a heterosexual couple on television. It's hightime people are aware of more. Such music and visuals act as catalysts in making people understand about all kinds of love," says Pragya. The artist states that social recognition is something the community has to fight for, everyday, regardless of the occasion being Valentine's Day.

"There are people who're still unwilling to come out. Section 377 is decriminalised but people continue to fear society. Movies like 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' have gone ahead and celebrated such love," she continues. As for the location being Fort Kochi, Pragya feels the place remains the most beautiful in Kerala. "It provides a very artistic and vintage feel, hence the choice," she says. The video also shows Kani's unshaven armpits, atypical of other videos. "It shows acceptance, regardless of your colour and body. There is no body shaming in it," Pragya says.

The video has received wide appreciation and is shared by various LGBTQIA+ platforms. Jijo Kuriakose, founder member of Queerala, a Kerala based LGBTQIA+ advocacy group, shared the album on Queerala's Facebook page, citing how such a video could not have been made in India years ago. "Love has always been heteronormative in the visual format. Now we have this video, and other brands such as UberEats bringing out visuals that celebrate all kinds of love. Valentine's Day can be anything- We must expand our thoughts on the stereotypical rules and regulations of love," he says.