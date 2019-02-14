Cheranalloor bids adieu to Delhi fire tragedy victims

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Relatives and neighbours bid a tearful adieu to Panelil Naliniamma, 84, her son P C Vidhyasagar, 59, and daughter P C Jayasree, 53, the members of a family from Cheranalloor who lost their lives in the fire tragedy in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The bodies were brought to Nedumbassery International Airport by 9 am on Wednesday. A team led by Hibi Eden MLA received the bodies and shifted them to the ancestral home in Cheranalloor. Two of the relatives arrived with the bodies in the Air India flight while the rest of the members reached by 11.30 in another flight.

Naliniamma and Vidhyasagar were cremated on the premises of their home by 1 pm, while Jayasree was laid to rest at her husband’s home in Chottanikkara by 5 pm. Jayasree’s husband Unnikrishnan, who works in the UAE, reached Kochi on Tuesday.

Relatives are yet to recover from the tragedy. P C Somasekharan, an LIC employee and the elder son of Naliniamma, and Sudha, his daughter, who were in New Delhi during the tragedy, were seen heartbroken. Hundreds of people from various walks of life paid tribute to the deceased.

The family members flew to New Delhi to attend the marriage of Naliniamma’s sister’s granddaughter on February 7 and there were 13 members in the group. Jayasree’s son Harigovind, who works in Mumbai, also joined the group later in New Delhi.

All the 14 members stayed at Hotel Arpit Palace at Karol Bagh, where a massive fire broke out killing 17 people on Tuesday. “The group was planning to leave when there was a sudden power cut. However, the hotel authorities switched on the generator and there were heavy smoke and a foul smell. Jayasree and Vidyasagar were along with Naliniamma during this time,” said a relative.