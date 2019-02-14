Cochin International Airport cautions public against fake jobs

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Authorities of the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) on Wednesday issued a notice cautioning the public against fraudsters scamming job-seekers by promising employment opportunities in CIAL and taking money in return.

CIAL officers said the notice was issued after it was found some websites were spreading fake information regarding the recruitment drive and vacancies at CIAL.

“It is cautioned that some individuals, recruitment agencies and career websites are trying to mislead people by promising them jobs with CIAL and its subsidiaries. They are misguiding job-seekers about job opportunities in CIAL and asking deposits from them,” the CIAL notice said. It said CIAL and its subsidiaries follow a formal recruitment process through its own Human Resources Department.

“In case of any vacancies, notifications would be published in major newspapers. Also, advertisements inviting applications are regularly posted on the CIAL website (www.cial.aero). Since there are no vacancies at present, the link in the career section of the official website has not been activated,” the notice said. It said any potential job-seeker willingly corresponding with such individuals and recruitment agencies in any manner, emails or otherwise, would be doing so at their own risks.

Public told to report fraud

CIAL authorities have asked people to inform them about any such fraudulent incidents and solicitation for recruitment or employment with CIAL (and its subsidiaries) so that appropriate action can be taken to curb them. “You can send feedback at pro@cial.aero or call us (0484 2610115) to contact our Public Relations and Corporate Communications Department,” said the CIAL statement.