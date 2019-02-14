Home Cities Kochi

Cochin International Airport cautions public against fake jobs

CIAL officers said the notice was issued after it was found some websites were spreading fake information regarding the recruitment drive and vacancies at CIAL.

Published: 14th February 2019 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 01:47 AM   |  A+A-

The Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery. (Photo | Albin Mathew)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Authorities of the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) on Wednesday issued a notice cautioning the public against fraudsters scamming job-seekers by promising employment opportunities in CIAL and taking money in return.

CIAL officers said the notice was issued after it was found some websites were spreading fake information regarding the recruitment drive and vacancies at CIAL.

“It is cautioned that some individuals, recruitment agencies and career websites are trying to mislead people by promising them jobs with CIAL and its subsidiaries. They are misguiding job-seekers about job opportunities in CIAL and asking deposits from them,” the CIAL notice said. It said CIAL and its subsidiaries follow a formal recruitment process through its own Human Resources Department.

 “In case of any vacancies, notifications would be published in major newspapers. Also, advertisements inviting applications are regularly posted on the CIAL website (www.cial.aero). Since there are no vacancies at present, the link in the career section of the official website has not been activated,” the notice said.  It said any potential job-seeker willingly corresponding with such individuals and recruitment agencies in any manner, emails or otherwise, would be doing so at their own risks.

Public told to report fraud 
CIAL authorities have asked people to inform them about any such fraudulent incidents and solicitation for recruitment or employment with CIAL (and its subsidiaries) so that appropriate action can be taken to curb them.  “You can send feedback at pro@cial.aero or call us (0484 2610115) to contact our Public Relations and Corporate Communications Department,” said the CIAL statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cochin International Airport Fake job racket Fake job

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp