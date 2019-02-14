Home Cities Kochi

Customised gift is the new black

The NAAM team

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: Getting gifts for your loved ones for special occasions from the market can be easy but it becomes more special when it is given a special touch. With customised gifts trending in the market, some youngsters have been able to create customised gifts with their talent for those special occasions. NAAM, an artistic venture by four friends gives you numerous choices to make your beloved one’s special days meaningful and memorable. 

Six months ago, four friends - Akshay Shan, Anna Merita, Anjala Shajahan and Athira Ajith - thought of combining their artistic talents to start something which would make occasions more special. This is how they started making customised gifts under their label NAAM, which is a symbol of gifts of love. “In Malayalam, ‘NAAM’ means ‘we’.

The four of us believe a product is incomplete without the opinion of the artist and the customer. That’s what makes the product innovative and meaningful. Hence, the name,” says Akshay, co-founder of NAAM, who specialises in making designer T-shirts.

Being architecture students, the young artists are masters in their specific artworks including making wish bottles, dreamcatchers, fashion jewellery and designer tees. Have you ever seen a cactus plant or a floating boat inside a wish bottle? That’s what Anjala, a student of the College of Architecture, does. Growing miniature plants or making miniature items inside the wish bottles take a lot of time but this artist does customisation according to the customers’ need.

“We usually take orders and design it according to the customers’ wishes. For instance, if a customer is someone who likes music, we would probably make a small guitar inside the wish bottle. We also customise the products according to occasions,” says Akshay.  

Dreamcatchers as a stunning décor item has inspired many dreamcatcher enthusiasts to make the transition from a mere hobby to full-scale entrepreneurship. Anna is one such person whose hobby turned her into a busy bee. She uses paper, beads, raw feathers and woollen clothes to make colourful dreamcatchers of different sizes. Athira, on the other hand, specialises in making handmade jewellery from feather and thread. There is also a trend among people for designer tees. “I make designer tees taking into account the designs my customers like and wish to have on his/her T-shirt,” says Akshay. 

