For the silk lovers

 Silk manufacturers, weavers, handloom clusters and silk cooperative societies from across India have arrived in Kochi with their new collections.

Published: 14th February 2019 01:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 01:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Silk manufacturers, weavers, handloom clusters and silk cooperative societies from across India have arrived in Kochi with their new collections. Silk India-2019, with more than 50 stalls representing units from various states showcasing silk products, has begun at Gokulam Park Convention Centre in Kaloor. The exhibition is being organised by Hastashilpi.

India has great choices of silk reared depending on climatic and geographic conditions. Tussar, Eri, Mulberry and Muga are the prominent ones. “Produced in Bihar, Assam and Chhattisgarh, Tussar and Muga are wild varieties cultivated by silkworms fed on organically grown trees,” said T Abhinand, chief coordinator of Hasthashilpi.

Various stalls have been set up arraying Georgette silk, Paithani, Sambalpuri, Ikkat, raw silk, Kosa silk, jute silk, crepe, Chiffon silk, Tussar silk, Kanchipuram silk, Darmavaram silk, Dhaka silk, handloom silk, silk blends, Uppada, Gadwal silk, Apoorva silk and Baluchuri sarees.

Exclusive silk products from Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are exhibited. “The products are available at reasonable prices as they are sold directly by the manufacturers,” Abhinand said. The fair will be open to the public for six days between 10 am and 8.30 pm. The fair will conclude on February 18. The entry is free.

