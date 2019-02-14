Living the bhajan life

Kiran Narayanan By

KOCHI: Life has never been ordinary for V Gopinatha Pai. The small-town pharmaceutical consultant based out of Kochi, who has seen the highs and lows in life, is now treading a new path by penning Marathi bhajans. The septuagenarian, who grew up by hearing bhajans sung by his mother, was taken to the world of spirituality after going through the periods of financial struggles.

“Like everyone, I also went after material pleasures. Living in luxury was very much normal in those days. I had been part of many businesses and had started a pharmaceutical firm with friends in the early 1980s. This eventually ran into losses. That testing period took me into the world of bhajans,” says Pai.

Belonging to a Gowda Saraswat Brahmin family who migrated to Kochi decades ago, Pai grew up encircled in spirituality. After losing his father at the age of five, it was his mother, a tailor, who took care of him. With her continuous support, he completed his graduation in Chemistry from UC College, Aluva, and got a diploma in business management.

Later, he took a plunge into the pharmaceutical sector. “With the help of my friends, I founded Scientific Research and Industrial Laboratories (SRIL) in 1981. We used to get contract works from government and non-government organisations to manufacture various medicines. But due to various reasons, the company had to be closed down in 1991,” says Pai.

This paved the path towards divinity through bhajans. “I used to visit Vithoba temple in Mattanchery in the evening to listen to abangs and bhajans. It provided a sense of solace for me. Much to my surprise, I started getting a telepathic flow in the form of lyrics. Though it may sound funny, I used to get them at the middle of the night or during a bath. And, I decided to jot them down,” he says.

His band ‘Anand Gana’, comprising Gowda Saraswat Brahmins who are proficient in Konkani and Marathi languages, have picked up the momentum to the demands of the temples. “It has become a part of our life. We sing abangs and bhajans on every Ekadasi at the temple,” says the 72-year-old. The staunch Krishna devotee has been to different parts of the country and performed in not less than 100 bhajan concerts.

He learned further about the bhajans from his guru Venkatesh Naik who was also tabla master.

The week-long saptaham organised by the temple in June every year helped him meet many bhajan singers. “I used to have interactions with them and many used my lyrics in their concerts. Though we didn’t sign any agreement for the use, I was happy to let them sing my lyrics because they appreciated the genuineness and encouraged me to write further,” he says. Currently, Pai is on a mission to help the marginalised lives in every possible manner. “I want to publish my bhajans as a book or record the songs and dedicate the revenue from it to help those in need,” he adds.