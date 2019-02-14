Home Cities Kochi

Mayuri expo to begin tomorrow

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chennai-based designer Thangam Mathai’s signature sarees and salwar suits under the tag ‘Mayuri’ will be put on display at an exhibition sale at Abad Plaza in MG Road on February 15 and 16.
Thirty-three years into printing and designing fabric, Thangam’s Mayuri is a popular brand in South India. A supporter of hand-woven textiles, she works with weavers in Varanasi (silk and cotton), Bhagalpur (tussar silk) and Bengaluru (soft silk) for her saree base. 

The making of the signature collection includes producing fabric in white, dyeing and printing them. Finally, traditional craftsmen do embroidery work. “Once the plain white yardage arrives, our team of in-house dyers, printers and embroiders get to work and transform each plain canvas into a symphony of colours,” said Thankam.

Started in 1986 by Thangam, Mayuri is famous for its distinctive selection of prints and colour combinations. “This is because each Mayuri saree is a labour of love,” said the self-taught designer.

Besides the much-adored block printed cotton, the exotic collection offers Tussar sarees, printed, applique and embroidery, kalamkari, chanderi, supernet sarees in unusual colour combinations, soft silk and linen sarees and a collection of hand block printed cotton and silk salwar fabrics.One can visit the exhibition between 10 am and 8 am. The price range starts from C1,000. For enquiries, WhatsApp 9841620253.

