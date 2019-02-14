Home Cities Kochi

Sculpting magnificence on paper

Nithin Sree Mohan sculpts on paper, crafting a dazzling range of paper cutting artworks.

Published: 14th February 2019 01:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 01:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

KOCHI: Nithin Sree Mohan sculpts on paper, crafting a dazzling range of paper cutting artworks. The designs ranging from animals to automobiles to deities are modelled on paper. Smitten by the Japanese art of paper cutting, Nithin has been crafting a plethora of artworks over the past few years.

Nithin Sree Mohan

Nithin’s love affair with fashioning artworks started while at school. “There were times when certain artworks would captivate me. This happened mainly during visits to exhibitions. I wouldn’t be able to buy those, but then I would come home and try to recreate it using materials available at home.

There was a time when gramophone evoked much interest in me and I made one for myself, using aluminium foil,” recalls Nithin, a native of Thiruvananthapuram. 

When life got busy, Nithin could never devote time for art. A few years later, the art of paper cutting lured him back into the world of art. For this techie who is presently settled in Chennai, the art of paper cutting has become an integral element of his life.

The design is first printed on the paper and then one cuts through the paper to get the desired artwork. “But it isn’t as simple as it sounds. There is a misconception that it is easy to make, but it is a very complex art. You need to have a lot of patience and the work involved stretches on for hours. Moreover, the paper we use is imported and it is expensive,” Nithin says. 

It was after several experimentations that Nithin finally zeroed in on a brand of imported quality paper. “I first tried working on normal paper, then on bond paper. Nothing worked. Now I use pastel paper and water colour paper of the Canson brand. The composition of this paper has 50 per cent cloth,” says Nithin who has been working on this art for the past four years.An art that requires much patience and skill also easily invites pain to your neck and spine. 

“We have to spend hours sitting bent and focusing on the art. It brings to you a plethora of ailments like the neck, back and shoulder pain. But the sense of achievement after completing the art is unparalleled,” smiles Nithin.Nithin pursues the art out of pure passion. “I sell it only when people enquire about it. Some of my works are currently kept for sale at a shop in Thiruvananthapuram,” says Nithin.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp