Sculpting magnificence on paper

Aathira Haridas

Express News Service

KOCHI: Nithin Sree Mohan sculpts on paper, crafting a dazzling range of paper cutting artworks. The designs ranging from animals to automobiles to deities are modelled on paper. Smitten by the Japanese art of paper cutting, Nithin has been crafting a plethora of artworks over the past few years.

Nithin Sree Mohan

Nithin’s love affair with fashioning artworks started while at school. “There were times when certain artworks would captivate me. This happened mainly during visits to exhibitions. I wouldn’t be able to buy those, but then I would come home and try to recreate it using materials available at home.

There was a time when gramophone evoked much interest in me and I made one for myself, using aluminium foil,” recalls Nithin, a native of Thiruvananthapuram.

When life got busy, Nithin could never devote time for art. A few years later, the art of paper cutting lured him back into the world of art. For this techie who is presently settled in Chennai, the art of paper cutting has become an integral element of his life.

The design is first printed on the paper and then one cuts through the paper to get the desired artwork. “But it isn’t as simple as it sounds. There is a misconception that it is easy to make, but it is a very complex art. You need to have a lot of patience and the work involved stretches on for hours. Moreover, the paper we use is imported and it is expensive,” Nithin says.

It was after several experimentations that Nithin finally zeroed in on a brand of imported quality paper. “I first tried working on normal paper, then on bond paper. Nothing worked. Now I use pastel paper and water colour paper of the Canson brand. The composition of this paper has 50 per cent cloth,” says Nithin who has been working on this art for the past four years.An art that requires much patience and skill also easily invites pain to your neck and spine.

“We have to spend hours sitting bent and focusing on the art. It brings to you a plethora of ailments like the neck, back and shoulder pain. But the sense of achievement after completing the art is unparalleled,” smiles Nithin.Nithin pursues the art out of pure passion. “I sell it only when people enquire about it. Some of my works are currently kept for sale at a shop in Thiruvananthapuram,” says Nithin.