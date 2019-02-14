Home Cities Kochi

‘Teachers responsible for child’s self-immolation’ 

It was on January 8, the child self-immolated when the parents were not at the house in Konthuruth, near Thevara. 

Published: 14th February 2019 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 01:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The parents of a 15-year-old student who died following self-immolation held teachers responsible for the death of their daughter. Radhamani and Rajan, parents of the deceased,  alleged that their child was mentally and emotionally abused by the teachers of a city-based school.

It was on January 8, the child self-immolated when the parents were not at the house in Konthuruth, near Thevara. She succumbed to severe burns at the Kottayam Medical College on January 14. In the dying declaration, the victim revealed that she was sexually harassed by some persons. 

Following the statement, the police have registered a case and arrested four persons. 
The parents, in a press conference on Wednesday, said in the dying declaration their daughter revealed that she faced caste-based verbal abuse from her class teacher.  “My child cannot dare to commit suicide. It was at the death bed we came to know that she was sexually abused,” Radhamani said. Radhamani works as a domestic servant and Rajan in a small firm in Kochi. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Immolation Self immolation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp