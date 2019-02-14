‘Teachers responsible for child’s self-immolation’ 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The parents of a 15-year-old student who died following self-immolation held teachers responsible for the death of their daughter. Radhamani and Rajan, parents of the deceased, alleged that their child was mentally and emotionally abused by the teachers of a city-based school.

It was on January 8, the child self-immolated when the parents were not at the house in Konthuruth, near Thevara. She succumbed to severe burns at the Kottayam Medical College on January 14. In the dying declaration, the victim revealed that she was sexually harassed by some persons.

Following the statement, the police have registered a case and arrested four persons.

The parents, in a press conference on Wednesday, said in the dying declaration their daughter revealed that she faced caste-based verbal abuse from her class teacher. “My child cannot dare to commit suicide. It was at the death bed we came to know that she was sexually abused,” Radhamani said. Radhamani works as a domestic servant and Rajan in a small firm in Kochi.