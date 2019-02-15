Home Cities Kochi

Metro work: Traffic curbs in city today

The Kochi City Traffic Police have imposed traffic regulation on south railway overbridge on SA Road from 10 pm on Friday owing to the ongoing construction work of Kochi Metro.

Published: 15th February 2019 01:15 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kochi City Traffic Police have imposed traffic regulation on south railway overbridge on SA Road from 10 pm on Friday owing to the ongoing construction work of Kochi Metro. The regulation will end at 6 am the next day. Vehicles coming from MG Road to Kadavanthra, Vyttila side should proceed via Rajaji Road, A L Jacob overbridge, Salim Rajan Road and Kadavanthra.

Vehicles proceeding to Kadavanthra, Vyttila side from Thevara should go via Atlantis Gate, Manorama Junction via Kadavanthra, Vyttila. Besides, vehicles proceeding to MG Road from Vyttila should enter MG Road via Kadavanthra, Manorama Junction, Panampilly Nagar, Atlantis Gate, Salim Rajan Road and Rajaji Road.
 

