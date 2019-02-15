Multiple gold seizures at CIAL

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Multiple gold seizures were reported at Cochin International Airport on Thursday and around 2 kg of gold was recovered by the Customs Air Intelligence Unit. In the first case, the gold was recovered from a mother and son hailing from Kannur.According to Customs officials, around 1 kg gold was recovered from the woman who was travelling with her son.

“Both arrived from Dubai in a flight that landed early in the morning. During the checking, the gold was found concealed inside the purdah worn by the woman. Similarly, around 200 grams of gold was seized from the son who had concealed it in his innerwear,” a Customs officer said.

In another incident, the gold was recovered from a person hailing from Tamil Nadu. The person was travelling with four others from the UAE. Checking the passport details, it was found he was a frequent traveller. Close to 1 kg gold was recovered from the person.

The investigation has been launched to track the racket involved in gold supply from the UAE.As the gold price has increased in recent weeks, smuggling attempts have also gone up now. Close to 30 cases were detected by the Customs units in the past three weeks. Already, the officers have seized more than 120 kg gold from Nedumbassery airport between April 2018 and January 31 this year.