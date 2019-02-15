Home Cities Kochi

Multiple gold seizures at CIAL

In another incident, the gold was recovered from a person hailing from Tamil Nadu.

Published: 15th February 2019 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Multiple gold seizures were reported at Cochin International Airport on Thursday and around 2 kg of gold was recovered by the Customs Air Intelligence Unit. In the first case, the gold was recovered from a mother and son hailing from Kannur.According to Customs officials, around 1 kg gold was recovered from the woman who was travelling with her son.

“Both arrived from Dubai in a flight that landed early in the morning. During the checking, the gold was found concealed inside the purdah worn by the woman. Similarly, around 200 grams of gold was seized from the son who had concealed it in his innerwear,” a Customs officer said.

In another incident, the gold was recovered from a person hailing from Tamil Nadu. The person was travelling with four others from the UAE. Checking the passport details, it was found he was a frequent traveller. Close to 1 kg gold was recovered from the person.

 The investigation has been launched to track the racket involved in gold supply from the UAE.As the gold price has increased in recent weeks, smuggling attempts have also gone up now. Close to 30 cases were detected by the Customs units in the past three weeks. Already, the officers have seized more than 120 kg gold from Nedumbassery airport between April 2018 and January 31 this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp