Home Cities Kochi

‘Rebuild Kerala should focus on respecting nature’

They say no development or little development.

Published: 15th February 2019 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  As Kerala is on rebuilding mode after the century’s worst floods last year, care should be taken to do development activities even while preserving the environment and respecting nature, said Sujata Kohli, Indian Society of Landscape Architects (ISOLA)president.  ISOLA,  a professional body of landscape architects established in 2003, has members from various states in the country and even some from abroad. “Ecologists have one view.

They say no development or little development. The government obviously wants development. We are the people who can balance the two.We have the skill to merge man-made structures with environment and nature. We can actually combine the flair of design while respecting  nature,” Kohli, who is here to anchor ISOLA’s two-day 13th Biennial Conference beginning at Bolgatty here on Friday, told ‘Express’.

ISOLA, which is also a member of the International Federation of Landscape Architects (IFLA), is associated with  the post-flood rebuilding works at Aranmula, working with the Indian Institute of Architects by giving technical expertise; and providing technical solutions to Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) through its Kerala chapter. 

Kohli, who serves as  International Project Design Management Services’ (India) managing director, said the main aim of the ISOLA conclaves is to get policy makers and bureaucrats to bring in policy changes to ensure the development projects factor in other key aspects like landscaping and  drainage as well.

“We are not saying don’t do any development. If you are developing 2,000 acres, there may be 100 acres which could be ecologically fragile area. We tell them not to touch this 100 acres. But the remaining 1,900 acres who can develop. But while developing that you need to take into account key aspects such as water management. We are facing water pollution, soil pollution. All kinds of environmental degradation is happening. We can find solutions for existing environmental problems and come up with strategies for preserving the environment,” she said.

The two-day ISOLA is titled ‘Reimagining Landscapes; identity, approach and stewardship’ and will see six presentations and four intensive interactive workshops on topics, including living waters, gardens that don’t need gardening, flow of nature - drainage design following natural systems and the how of landscape installations. 

ISOLA has lined up some well-known speakers for the conference, including Yossapon Boonsom (co-founder and director, Shma Company Ltd, a landscape architectural firm in Thailand), T V Ramachandra [Coordinator, Energy and Wetlands’ Research Group, and, Convener, Environmental Information Systems (ENVIS) at Centre for Ecological Sciences, IISc, Bengaluru) Gena Wirth ( Design Principal, SCAPE Landscape Architecture &  Urban Design Studio, New York), JelleTherry (Design Director, Ramboll Studio Dreiseit, Singapore),  John D Liu (Ecosystem Ambassador for the Commonland Foundation, Visiting Fellow at the Netherlands Institute of Ecology and Director, Environmental Education Media Project) and Breck Gastinger (Senior Associate, Nelson Byrd Woltz Landscape Architects, Charlottesville, VA, USA).

The two-day conference will  see ISOLA signing MoUs with various bodies. “We will sign an MoU with IGBC (Indian Green Building Council), which is into rating of projects/buildings,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rebuild Kerala Kerala floods Kerala flood relief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp