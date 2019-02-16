Home Cities Kochi

Aluva murder: Police get crucial evidence

Probe into the death of a woman, who was found dumped in river Periyar, has revealed the involvement of a couple.

Published: 16th February 2019 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 03:00 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Probe into the death of a woman, who was found dumped in river Periyar, has revealed the involvement of a couple.The Special Investigation Team found about the involvement of a woman and a man after identifying the shop near Kalamassery from where the blanket was purchased to wrap the body.

“We identified the shop after a thorough search of the blanket. We figured out that the blanket was supplied by wholesalers. Further enquiries revealed the details of the retail shops that sell such blankets. Based on this information we identified the shop near Kalamassery,” a senior officer said.

“As per the information received from the shop owner, a woman and a man arrived at the shop in a car at night to purchase the blanket. Since the shop didn’t have a CCTV visual we couldn’t identify the car. But the investigation is progressing in the right direction and we hope to catch the culprits soon,” the officer said.

Aluva rural police fished out the body of an unidentified woman from Periyar on Wednesday. The body was wrapped up in several blankets with a heavy stone attached to it. The woman was wearing a blue top and a green bottom.The body of the woman, aged between 30 and 40 years, was first spotted by the seminarians at the Vincentian Vidhyabhavan near UC College on Tuesday evening.

