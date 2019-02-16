Calicut Notebook opens first India outlet in Kochi

Home Cities Kochi

The launch of Calicut Notebook restaurant in Kochi on Friday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Calicut Notebook restaurant, which has six outlets in the Gulf region, on Friday opened its first outlet in India in Kochi, providing the foodies in the city an experience in authentic Malabari food and south Indian fusion food.

Driven by three Malayalees - Satheesh Kumar, Gopin Poovamullathil and N P Vijayan - with about 20-25 years experience in the food industry, the restaurant chain has over the years developed its own unique starters, salads and juices.

“Our objective is to provide 5-star-level fine-dining experience to our diners,” said Satheesh.Calicult Notebook is located on the ground floor of the ‘Express House’ building in Kaloor. “We strive to give top quality food and services to our customers. Likewise, all our staff are required to follow the rules and regulations regarding personal hygiene and the hygiene at the restaurant and kitchen,” he said. The group launched its first restaurant in Deira, Dubai in September 2012. Since then the hotel chain has added five more outlets in the Gulf - Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and three in Dubai - in three years, said Satheesh.

On the group’s expansion plans, Gopi, executive director of Calicut Notebook, said the restaurant plans to open five more outlets in three years in Kozhikode, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram and Chennai, apart from new ones in Qatar and Kuwait.

“Our expansion plans are supported by Arabia Holdings Pvt Ltd in Dubai. They have been supporting us financially all along,” added Satheesh.

Vijayan said the hotel is the “one and only south Indian fusion food restaurant chain” in the Gulf, and the diners can experience a similar experience at its Kochi outlet. “We will be innovative, incorporating all the latest changes in the food sector,” he said.

The Calicut Notebook will also provide catering services in the city, Vijayan added.

