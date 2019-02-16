Home Cities Kochi

Engineer dies in Metro site mishap

A 24-year-old engineer working at the Kochi Metro work site between Vyttila Junction and Mobility Hub died on Friday after falling down from the viaduct.

The construction site of Kochi Metro near Vyttila hub where the mishap that claimed the life of Sharath occurred on Friday | ARUN ANGELA

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 24-year-old engineer working at the Kochi Metro work site between Vyttila Junction and Mobility Hub died on Friday after falling down from the viaduct. According to the police, the victim is Sharath, a resident of Irinjalakuda. He was working as a site engineer under the Thrissur District Labour Contract Cooperative Society, to which the work of the stretch was offloaded by the main contractor.

Sharath

On Friday morning, Sharath went for the routine supervision and was inspecting the work on the viaducts above the entry point to Vyttila Mobility Hub while the mishap occurred. Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, his life could not be saved. He succumbed to his injuries around 12.30 pm.

An officer with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said they were informed the youngster was talking with the workers engaged in cleaning. “He somehow lost his footing and fell down. DMRC will officially launch an inquiry into the accident,” he said.  

Though the contractors claim the safety gears were given to the workers, it is yet to be confirmed whether Sharath had worn the safety hook. If he did, then he would have been left suspended in mid-air instead of falling down.

Report sought

Meanwhile, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has sought a report about the incident from DMRC. The KMRL will take further steps on the basis of the report.

