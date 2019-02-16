Hope on the horizon

Meera Suresh By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Thoppumpady Fisheries Harbour, which has over 1,000 fishing boats and 10,000 people depending on it, has been plagued by many issues, including lack of depth for the boats to dock. However, hope is on the horizon with the long-standing demand for the development of the harbour finally gathering steam. Last month, Tarun Sridhar, secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, visited the harbour after a memorandum was submitted by the boat owners' association to the Centre.

The first installment of Rs 25 crore has been allotted. According to Cochin Long Line Boat and Gillnet Buying Agents Association general secretary M Majeed, the visit has boosted the prospects of the harbour which, at present, cuts a sorry figure. "At present, the harbour lacks a proper platform, jetty, lights, berthing/landing facility, cutting hall and loading facilities," says Majeed. "We have been demanding a renovation for the last few years."

The Marine Products Export Development Authority has been asked to submit a proposal. Sources say the proposal will include a shopping complex, an ice plant, a seafood hotel, an aquarium and a park. "If the proposal is accepted, Thoppumpady will get a facelift. The estimate is over Rs 110 crore," said Majeed.

The harbour was last renovated in 2011, at a cost of Rs 12 crore. The money was got from the MP fund of K V Thomas. According to Cochin Port Trust chairperson M Beena, the proposal will be ready in two weeks. "The visit of an official from the Centre is a boost to the renovation plans," she said.

In need of dredging

According to boat owners, the immediate issue plaguing the harbour is its shallow waters. "We have over 600 Purse Sein and Gillet boats taking off from Thoppumpady. For these boats to dock, there should be a depth of at least 6 metres. But, it is just one metre in Thoppumpady harbour and all the boats use that area to dock. This has created many problems among the boat employees," said Majeed.

Demand for Kalamukk harbour

As Thoppumpady harbour finally gets its deserved attention, the Kerala Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedi is rallying for the upgradation of Kalamukk harbour. "It is a long-standing demand. Now, there is just an auction hall, built in 2010. The berth is covered by silt and repair of the nets happens here now. We plan to bring this up at the meeting convened by the Fisheries Minister," says Kerala Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedi president Charles George.