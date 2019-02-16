Home Cities Kochi

Road culture needs to be changed: P T Thomas

In order to reduce the number of accidents, the road culture needs to be changed and awareness should be given to the public on safe driving, said P T Thomas MLA here the other day.

Published: 16th February 2019 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In order to reduce the number of accidents, the road culture needs to be changed and awareness should be given to the public on safe driving, said P T Thomas MLA here the other day. He was speaking after inaugurating the valedictory function organised in connection with the Road Safety Week at Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology.

Thrikkakara municipal chairperson Sheela Charu presided over the function. Ernakulam RTO Joji P Jose administered the road safety oath to the participants at the function. Film artists Shamna Kazim and Anson Paul were the chief guests. 

A special session on road safety was also held. Motor Vehicle Inspectors Biju Menon and Vinod Kumar lead the sessions. The students of St Paul’s College presented a street play with road safety as the central theme at the function. The chakyar koothu performance by Elavoor Gureeshan added colour to the event. 
The prizes for the winners of various competitions held in connection with the Road safety week were also distributed. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp