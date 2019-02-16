Road culture needs to be changed: P T Thomas

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In order to reduce the number of accidents, the road culture needs to be changed and awareness should be given to the public on safe driving, said P T Thomas MLA here the other day. He was speaking after inaugurating the valedictory function organised in connection with the Road Safety Week at Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology.

Thrikkakara municipal chairperson Sheela Charu presided over the function. Ernakulam RTO Joji P Jose administered the road safety oath to the participants at the function. Film artists Shamna Kazim and Anson Paul were the chief guests.

A special session on road safety was also held. Motor Vehicle Inspectors Biju Menon and Vinod Kumar lead the sessions. The students of St Paul’s College presented a street play with road safety as the central theme at the function. The chakyar koothu performance by Elavoor Gureeshan added colour to the event.

The prizes for the winners of various competitions held in connection with the Road safety week were also distributed.