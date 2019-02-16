Smart City Kochi soon to get the tallest twin IT towers in South India

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sands Infinit, an architectural showpiece, the tallest twin IT towers in South India rising to 152 m, will come up in SmartCity Kochi. Consisting of three basements, plus the ground floor and 29 floors, the building can create work space for 25,000 employees, thereby giving a major fillip to the state’s IT sector.

Promoted by Lulu Group International, Sands Infinit is a project executed through green and sustainable technology. The work on the project which got under way in December 2015 is scheduled for completion by December 2020.

Having a total built up area of 36 lakh sq ft, the state-of -the-art IT building houses 29 floors of office space, three floors of car parking with 4,200 parking units, high-speed elevators and escalators. A heavily landscaped podium and sky gardens are its added features making the building unique.

This is one of the largest private development projects in Kerala coming up on 12.74 acres of land in SmartCity Kochi. Once completed, Sands Infinit will be the largest investment for IT sector in Kerala at an estimated cost of `1,200 crore.

The anchor project of SmartCity Kochi will act as a catalyst for IT industry’s development in the state.

The project’s highlights, include energy-efficient systems, pre-certified LEED Platinum Rated Green Building, food court, creche, gym & retail spaces in Amenity Block, 100 per cent power back up, centralised air-conditioning, sewage treatment plant and rainwater harvesting system.

With the completion of the project, the twin tower will definitely be the leader in IT infrastructure development in Kerala.“The twin tower, once completed, will become a catalyst for significant job creation and attract international IT companies” said Manoj Nair, CEO, SmartCity Kochi.

“The design features of the towers are set to create a superior and unparalleled work environment, alongside social amenities, that will give a unique experience to its future occupants,” he said.Also, planning for developments on the township side of SmartCity Kochi is gaining momentum with the opening of the Phase 1 of the International School in December 2018 and new developer community showing keen interest in building residential and hospitality projects, Manoj Nair said.