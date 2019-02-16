Spreading the euphoria and excitement of quiz among students

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The anticipation of the question, the thrill of knowing the answer and the feeling of triumph when it is declared the correct one makes quiz very exciting. And QCollective is all about spreading this excitement and euphoria not only in the state and the country but all the Gulf just like football and volleyball leagues.

QCollective was born in June 2018 when five friends in the quizzing circle decided to start a project of their own. "We wanted to initiate a distinct platform for the quiz lovers in Kerala," said Sooraj Vijayan, who became a quiz master in 2013 and has conducted various quiz competitions across South India.

According to him, each of the five founders of QCollective has a distinctive flair. "We want to bring diversity to the quizzing map of the state. We have an understanding of the inherent power of a quiz. It has various facets. Some of which are disseminating information, education, entertainment, to create awareness and most importantly to awaken the sense of curiosity," he said.

And since the team is made of quiz masters they don't have to look outside when it comes to conducting quiz contests. "The rest of the team members are Dr Nithish T Jacob, Akhil Ghosh, Bichu C Abraham and Feny Joy. Each and every member of the team has been in the quizzing circle for quite some time," said Sooraj.

According to Sooraj, a quiz is is the best form of education and also entertainment. "This year we will be holding the second season of the QLeague which has schools and college students as its target group," he said. Q league is the primary venture of the collective. The event which was initially launched in five districts has been expanded to nine in the latest season.

"The preliminary league phase has witnessed a total 35 quizzes. Around 100 schools participated in the preliminary stage. A season consists of holding five quizzing events in each district, throughout the academic year. The finalists of each individual event will be awarded ranking points according to their standing. The League Winners will be decided after taking into account the cumulative points scored during the Quizzing Season.

The league winners after the Mega Finals will be awarded cash awards and certificates and ever-rolling trophies to their schools. The prize money ranges from Rs one lakh to Rs two lakh," he said. According to Sooraj, the upcoming projects are QLeague campus edition for all arts, science and professional colleges in Kerala, a Gulf Edition for Indian schools in the Middle East, school library enhancement programme in association with Blossom Books, Kochi and TV quiz shows by the mid of 2019.