Home Cities Kochi

Spreading the euphoria and excitement of quiz among students

The anticipation of the question, the thrill of knowing the answer and the feeling of triumph when it is declared the correct one makes quiz very exciting.

Published: 16th February 2019 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: The anticipation of the question, the thrill of knowing the answer and the feeling of triumph when it is declared the correct one makes quiz very exciting. And QCollective is all about spreading this excitement and euphoria not only in the state and the country but all the Gulf just like football and volleyball leagues.

QCollective was born in June 2018 when five friends in the quizzing circle decided to start a project of their own. "We wanted to initiate a distinct platform for the quiz lovers in Kerala," said Sooraj Vijayan, who became a quiz master in 2013 and has conducted various quiz competitions across South India.
According to him, each of the five founders of QCollective has a distinctive flair. "We want to bring diversity to the quizzing map of the state. We have an understanding of the inherent power of a quiz. It has various facets. Some of which are disseminating information, education, entertainment, to create awareness and most importantly to awaken the sense of curiosity," he said.  

And since the team is made of quiz masters they don't have to look outside when it comes to conducting quiz contests. "The rest of the team members are Dr Nithish T Jacob, Akhil Ghosh, Bichu C Abraham and Feny Joy. Each and every member of the team has been in the quizzing circle for quite some time," said Sooraj.

According to Sooraj, a quiz is is the best form of education and also entertainment. "This year we will be holding the second season of the QLeague which has schools and college students as its target group," he said. Q league is the primary venture of the collective. The event which was initially launched in five districts has been expanded to nine in the latest season. 

"The preliminary league phase has witnessed a total 35 quizzes. Around 100 schools participated in the preliminary stage. A season consists of holding five quizzing events in each district, throughout the academic year. The finalists of each individual event will be awarded ranking points according to their standing. The League Winners will be decided after taking into account the cumulative points scored during the Quizzing Season.

The league winners after the Mega Finals will be awarded cash awards and certificates and ever-rolling trophies to their schools. The prize money ranges from Rs one lakh to Rs two lakh," he said. According to Sooraj, the upcoming projects are QLeague campus edition for all arts, science and professional colleges in Kerala, a Gulf Edition for Indian schools in the Middle East, school library enhancement programme in association with Blossom Books, Kochi and TV quiz shows by the mid of 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp