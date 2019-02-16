Vyttila Mobility Hub in dire need of a workshop

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Punctured tyres, damaged engines and flat batteries. The woes are never-ending. The Vyttila Mobility Hub, a transit terminal of thousands of private and public transport buses from the city and other districts, has to make do without a single workshop. Private Bus Operators' Association president M B Sathyan said on an average at least 1,000 private buses operate via the hub daily.

"On most days, we face this issue with at least three or four buses. Because there is no workshop we have no option but to dock it for a few hours till we procure the spare parts from a nearby shop. If it is a puncture, the bus is then sent to a tyre puncture shop on the Cherthala route. Owing to this, the services get delayed," said Sathyan.

According to him, although the association has approached the officials of the Vyttila Mobility Hub Society (VMHS), seeking a facility, it is yet to be implemented. "We have been told that the workshop will only figure in the second phase of the hub. Though there are promises that the second phase will take off soon, it is yet to be implemented. The authorities should consider our request with the seriousness it deserves," he said.

Though a workshop had functioned on a temporary basis during former MD M Beena's tenure, it was closed down owing to several issues.

Second phase development

Speaking on this, VMHS director R Girija said the workshop and other facilities have been incorporated in the recently prepared DPR. "Also, room facilities will be provided to the staff and crew of the private buses so that they can take rest," she said.

The DPR was prepared by the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) since the metro is an integral part of the hub. Recently, the governing body chairperson Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, along with four other ministers, approved the report. For the speedy implementation, the KMRL has been asked to divide the DPR into two so that tenders can be called immediately. "The KMRL is expected to submit the two-phase DPR in a day or two," says Girija. "Once that is approved, it will be forwarded for administrative sanction. Thereafter, the tenders will be floated."

The Agence Française de Developpement (AFD) has said they would fund the project. "For this, we would require cabinet approval," says Girija. "A request will be forwarded in this regard soon. Overall, we hope the project will be kicked off soon."

The facilities are being planned in such a way that the hub will offer end-to-end connectivity for all passengers by using the metro, private and public buses, and boats.