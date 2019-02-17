Alert customs units foil smuggling attempts

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An alert Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs department foiled four smuggling attempts at the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), Nedumbassery on Saturday. In three cases, gold was attempted to be smuggled in from abroad while in one case bid was made to smuggle out foreign currencies.

A passenger bound to Malaysia was intercepted during scanning as foreign currencies of Malaysia, Canada and UK amounting to `32. 59 lakhs were found in his baggage. “As foreign currency smuggling attempts are on the rise, our units and CIAL authorities scanning the baggage are on high alert,” Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar said.

Other cases were related to gold smuggling attempts made by passengers who arrived from abroad. In two cases, passengers from Malaysia were booked for concealing the gold inside the chappal they worn. In another case, gold bent rods were cleverly concealed in a face cream container.

“The seized gold articles weighed 1430.2 gms and were valued at `39.86 lakh. The gold and the currencies were seized under the provisions of Customs Act. All three passengers were arrested and released on bail under the provision of Customs Act and CBEC guidelines,” Kumar said.