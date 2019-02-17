Home Cities Kochi

Alert customs units foil smuggling attempts

Other cases were related to gold smuggling attempts made by passengers who arrived from abroad.

Published: 17th February 2019 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An alert Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs department foiled four smuggling attempts at the Cochin International Airport  Limited (CIAL), Nedumbassery on Saturday. In three cases, gold was attempted to be smuggled in from abroad while in one case bid was made to smuggle out foreign currencies.

A passenger bound to Malaysia was intercepted during scanning as foreign currencies of Malaysia, Canada and UK amounting to `32. 59 lakhs were found in his baggage. “As foreign currency smuggling attempts are on the rise, our units and CIAL authorities scanning the baggage are on high alert,” Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar said.

Other cases were related to gold smuggling attempts made by passengers who arrived from abroad. In two cases, passengers from Malaysia were booked for concealing the gold inside the chappal they worn. In another case, gold bent rods were cleverly concealed in a face cream container.

“The seized gold articles weighed 1430.2 gms and were valued at `39.86 lakh. The gold and the currencies were seized under the provisions of Customs Act. All three passengers were arrested and released on bail under the provision of Customs Act and CBEC guidelines,” Kumar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp