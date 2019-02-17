Bundled and robbed, doctor yet to recover from shock

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: “I woke up hearing a smashing sound. A chill ran down my spine as I saw two dark images moving in the room. It was around 2 am. Both were half-naked and had covered their faces with towels. As they saw me scrambling on my feet, one of them moved towards me. I begged them not to harm me. Fear had made me immobile and the miscreant tied me to the cot. They removed my bangles and took away the gold ornaments and cash kept in the almirah,” the voice of Grace Mathews shivered as she recollected the harrowing experience she went through the previous night.

Two miscreants had barged into the house of Grace, a physician working at Chengamanad PHC, who stays alone at Athani near Aluva. They tied her to the cot, threatened and decamped with 54 sovereigns of gold ornaments, a diamond necklace and cash worth around Rs 16.44 lakh during the early hours of Saturday. “They were wielding a glass bottle and would have killed me had I resisted or tried to raise an alarm”, she said, her voice breaking. “I usually lock the back door and keep the key with me. However, on Friday night I put only the tower bolt and the miscreants entered the house by breaking the lock. The bolt of my bedroom door gave away as they pushed it hard. When the door opened with a bang I was shocked and sprang to my feet. The incident gave me the shock of my life,” she said.

Dr Grace, a native of Kottayam, who is now settled in Athani, stays alone in her two-storeyed house. Her husband Mathews is an engineer working in the USA and son Ajith Mohan, is a doctor with the Indian Navy in Mumbai. A relative and a servant used to stay in the house at night. However, both of them failed to turn up on Friday night.

According to her, the duo talked in the local slang. They told her they will not harm her if she remains silent. “They searched the almirah and found the key of the locker where the gold was kept,” she said. The miscreants took a sum of Rs 65,000 in cash kept in the almirah. They also searched the bags of the doctor and took away a sum of Rs10,000 besides a sum of Rs1,500 kept in her clinic.

I told them they were taking away my hard earned money. “You are a doctor and can earn more than this within a short span of time,” said one of the miscreants

“Both of them were aged around 40 years. I think they knew everything about me. They checked all the rooms in the house and knew where the valuables were kept,” she recalled. “The gold was taken from the bank locker to be worn to a relative’s marriage,” she said. When the miscreants left the house she rang up the neighbours and they informed the police.

The police reached the spot within 15 minutes, however, they could not trace the miscreants.