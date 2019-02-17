Doc tied up, robbed of valuables worth Rs 16L

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two miscreants barged into the house of a home-alone woman doctor in the early hours of Saturday, tied her up and decamped with valuables worth Rs 16.44 lakh, which included 54 sovereigns of gold and diamonds and Rs 80,000.

The burglary occurred at the residence of Dr Grace Mathews of Mampetta, Athani, a physician working at the Chengamanad Primary Health Centre.The doctor was alone in the house as her husband Mathews, an engineer, is in New York and son Dr Ajith Mohan is working in the Indian Navy in Mumbai.

Police officers said two masked men broke into the house via the back door. The duo searched all the rooms of the two-storeyed house, entered the bedroom of the doctor, threatened her and decamped with

the valuables. “The doctor was alone in the house at the time of the incident. The miscreants

broke open her bedroom.

While one of them tied her to a cot, the other took away the gold ornaments and valuables kept in the almirah. They also took away the ornaments she was wearing and spent about one hour in the house,” said an officer.

The valuables included 54 sovereigns of gold and diamonds and around `80,000. Dr Grace contacted her neighbours only when the robbers fled, by 3 am. As CCTV cameras have not been installed in the house, the police are unable to collect any evidence.

“As per the statement given by the doctor, the robbers talked in local slang. Those who know well about the family are suspected to be behind the crime. The doctor had taken the gold from the bank locker recently for the purpose of the marriage of her relative,” said the officer.Thefts had been reported in the area earlier also. Hence the police are conducting an investigation based on the suspects in the area.

Chengamanad SHO Sudheer A K said they are looking into various aspects. They cannot divulge more details as the investigation is under way.Top police officers, including Ernakulam Rural SP Rahul R Nair, visited the spot.Fingerprint, forensic experts and dog squad examined the house.