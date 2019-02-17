Home Cities Kochi

Doc tied up, robbed of valuables worth Rs 16L

The burglary occurred at the residence of Dr Grace Mathews of Mampetta, Athani, a physician working at the Chengamanad Primary Health Centre.

Published: 17th February 2019 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two miscreants barged into the house of a home-alone woman doctor in the early hours of Saturday, tied her up and decamped with valuables worth Rs 16.44 lakh, which included 54 sovereigns of gold and diamonds and Rs 80,000.

The burglary occurred at the residence of Dr Grace Mathews of Mampetta, Athani, a physician working at the Chengamanad Primary Health Centre.The doctor was alone in the house as her husband Mathews, an engineer, is in New York and son Dr Ajith Mohan is working in the Indian Navy in Mumbai.

Police officers said two masked men broke into the house via the back door. The duo searched all the rooms of the two-storeyed house, entered the bedroom of the doctor, threatened her and decamped with
the valuables. “The doctor was alone in the house at the time of the incident. The miscreants
broke open her bedroom.

While one of them tied her to a cot, the other took away the gold ornaments and valuables kept in the almirah. They also took away the ornaments she was wearing and spent about one hour in the house,” said an officer.

The valuables included 54 sovereigns of gold and diamonds and around `80,000. Dr Grace contacted her neighbours only when the robbers fled, by 3 am. As CCTV cameras have not been installed in the house, the police are unable to collect any evidence.

“As per the statement given by the doctor, the robbers talked in local slang. Those who know well about the family are suspected to be behind the crime. The doctor had taken the gold from the bank locker recently for the purpose of the marriage of her relative,” said the officer.Thefts had been reported in the area earlier also. Hence the police are conducting an investigation based on the suspects in the area.

Chengamanad SHO Sudheer A K said they are looking into various aspects. They cannot divulge more details as the investigation is under way.Top police officers, including Ernakulam Rural SP Rahul R Nair, visited the spot.Fingerprint, forensic experts and dog squad examined the house.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp