A peek into silver screen

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

KOCHI: Noted film critic and senior journalist A Chandrashekharan, who can be considered as an expert on the history of Kerala cinema has brought out a book on movies. “Cinema: Oru rishyaprathishtapanam”, which highlights the visual elements in movies.
Chandrashekharan, who has won several state awards for his work in the movie industry has  compared the differences between television as a visual media and the technique and technology behind the production of movies. 

The book has eleven chapters which include the compilation of articles that fetched the author an award for the best study on cinema in 2016.

The book also dwells on the silence of the talented directors and makers of Malayalam cinema. The writer focuses on the fall in the creativity of noted Malayalam film directors and forcefully argues that these directors are unable to cope up with the modern technology used in the making of films.
The writer also states that most of the new generation directors of the Malayalam film industry derive their energy from world cinema and most from the International Film Festival of Kerala while the old generation does not care to attend film festivals on a regular basis and this leads them to miss out on the latest developments in global cinema.

In a comparative study, the writer argues that while Japanese director Akira Kurosawa had directed one of his best movies ‘Dreams’ at the age of 80, Ken Charles Loch, the British director won the Palm De Order in 2016 Cannes Film Festival for his movie Daniel Blake at the age of 82 and states that the withdrawal of noted Malayalam directors from the main stream has nothing to do with age.

He also mentions the commercial victories of Indian movies citing the example of Amir Khan starrer ‘Dangal’, which crossed the Rs 500 crore club, and ‘Bahubali’ which rocked the box office and collected more than Rs 1,300 crore with a mythical character.
The book is an interesting read which stresses on how different films are from drama and how vast the screen is for a film maker to experiment.

