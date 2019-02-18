A symphony of art and advertising

Meera Suresh By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Art director Jaison Antony's foray into the big world of advertising began quite early, to be precise when he was in class 9. During his vacations, Jaison first made a sketch for Colonia Designs, a prominent poster designing company. From then, it has been a steady climb, creating eye-catching and award-winning works while carving his niche in the world of advertising.

As Jaison completes 25 years in the field, he continues his journey, now as the founder of prominent advertising agency 'Popkon Creatives’.

And, what's the secret to his long career? Says Jaison: " The one basic rule I stick to when approaching every work is to break the rules." Jaison indeed stuck to this mantra whilst working on the most impressive of his works, including the one on Kerala Tourism, during his stint at Stark Communications.

"It was a team work. We wanted to do something interesting, so we took a screenshot of Alappuzha backwaters from Google Maps. We took a big dummy size print and marked the spots. We then went on a recce using a GoPro cam. Helicopters were hired from Hyderabad to identify the locations. We then hired helicam experts from Finland and took 100-plus images. It was then mixed in Photoshop in uniformity. It was a two-month effort. Yes, that was challenging. It was a result of unconventional thinking," says Jaison. The work won him and the team a lot of international attention and awards.

He was also the part of the team that did the work on Karnataka Tourism. "These have won me and my teams of the respective agencies I was a part of, various regional, national and international awards. It’s a special feeling when you are recognised by the people for the good creative work you do," says the art director.

His works have always been defined by its dextrous look and Jaison thinks the packaging is the costume of the product. Be it the hilarious works on Pling Crisps or the out-of-the-box (read classrooms) ideas for UKF College of Engineering and Technology, Jaison's works indeed stand out.

"The better looking and different they are, the more will be the brand appeal. I study and understand the brand thoroughly and arrive at a packaging concept that would suit the brand nature. Then, the task is to keep it attractive with a design that stands out. It is something that should help a customer identify it quickly from among dozens of other similar products," says Jaison.

Jaison’s persistent hunger for outstanding works has won him numerous national and international awards. He was also adjudged as the art director of the year at Big Bang Awards, twice in a row.

Advent of digital media

Though a lot has changed since Jaison began his career, he claims to have worked hard to keep ahead of times. "Social media has definitely had a big impact on the way advertising is done these days. Earlier, all we thought about was print, TV and outdoor. Now, every advertising campaign is planned with adequate, if not more representation in social media handles. In my company Popkon Creatives, our team has identified this shift and are looking at innovative strategies to use social media handles," says Jaison.