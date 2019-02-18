Home Cities Kochi

A treat to the eyes

Ever since, I’ve been drawn to art,” says 21-year-old Arjun Kutty, a Thiruvananthapuram-based artist.

Published: 18th February 2019 01:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Steena Das
Express News Service

KOCHI: “When I was two, my parents noticed a sketch of mine. Realising my interest in art, they bought a drawing kit. Ever since, I’ve been drawn to art,” says 21-year-old Arjun Kutty, a Thiruvananthapuram-based artist.

His paintings challenge real images. According to Arjun, he selects pictures from Pinterest. “There are thousands of pictures available on Pinterest, but I select pictures with emotions,” says Arjun. “Pictures with emotions are better for drawing as it speaks directly to the viewer. It sometimes conveys a certain message viewers can relate it to,” he says. He draws the picture and later paints it using the grid method. 
“I trained under Sreenivasan sir since Class VII for nine years.

I’ve always admired him. His works inspire me to keep drawing,” he says. Later he began learning the art on his own.  Artists on YouTube and Instagram inspired him. Other than Sreenivasan, the artists who have influenced Arjun include American artist Heather Rooney, Brazilian artist Sheila R Giovanni and Nigerian artist Arinze Stanley Egbengwu.

Arjun’s Instagram page ‘art.arjunkutty’ has 11.5k followers. “People generally love my works, are my critics. They are one of my primary sources of motivation. Most of them are young artists. I help them out as much as possible,” says Arjun. “I feel like I have a responsibility to inspire others. Because that’s how I started off when I joined Instagram, looking for a source of motivation or someone who can be a mentor to me,” he says.

Despite his passion for drawing, he is a pursuing chartered accountancy (CA). “I want to be a CA by profession and an artist by passion,” says Arjun. “I’m slowly planning on setting up an exhibition and drawing workshops,” he adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp