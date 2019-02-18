Home Cities Kochi

Call to protect ecologically sensitive regions

The second is landslides. These incidents led to the devastation in Kerala last year," Ramachandra says.

Published: 18th February 2019

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: Deliberating and exchanging perspectives on various challenges of rising waters, fragile ecosystems, unplanned development and ecological appropriateness, the Indian Society of Landscape Architects (ISOLA) had come together at Grand Hyatt Bolgatty the other day for the 13th ISOLA Conference, Kerala Chapter. 

With 'Reimagining Landscapes' as the theme and eminent speakers, the conference dwelt on the role landscape architects play in creating sustainable practices with effective planning, making the Earth a better place to live in. 

On the sidelines of the conference, speaker T V Ramachandra, Energy and Wetlands Research Group, Centre for Ecological Sciences, (CES), IISc, Bangalore, voices his staunch opinion on the Kerala floods being a manmade disaster.

"The landscape of Kerala has been studied. And for the last two decades, we have lost 24 per cent of vegetation cover. People have converted native vegetation into either monoculture, rubber plantation or degraded the landscape. In such circumstances, the land loses its ability to retain water. That is the first implication. The second is landslides. These incidents led to the devastation in Kerala last year," Ramachandra says.

The professor, who had predicted the calamities in 2016, had foreseen the heavy price man would have to pay in Kerala and Karnataka. He firmly believes that the Western Ghats, which forms about five per cent of the country must be left in its sanctity. "Ecologically sensitive regions must be protected and conserved. They must be handed over to our future generations, Instead, we are encroaching land. Idukki is an example. The chances of a calamity are higher when the land is converted," he says. 
For a state known for its wetlands, Kerala does abuse them. "Wetlands are the kidneys of a landscape. They retain water and yet we remove them. The basics of Mother nature must be inculcated," he says. 
When asked about the difficulty one faces between development and conservation, Ramachandra questions the cost of development. ," he says. 

