CM Pinarayi Vijayan lauds auto drivers’ coop society

KOCHI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, six trade unions have come together to form a cooperative society to work for the betterment of the autorickshaw drivers in the district. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the Ernakulam District Autorickshaw Drivers’ Cooperative Society on Sunday. He also launched the metro feeder auto service for the Kochi Metro.

According to the Chief Minister, the cooperative society would prove beneficial not only for the autorickshaw drivers but also for the public.“We need more such initiatives that transcend political differences. The workers need to stand united to better their lives,” he said. He congratulated the people behind the initiative. “It is a tough task to overcome ego which is the root cause for all the ills that kill cooperative societies in our country,” he said.

“This is the first time a cooperative society has been formed as per the rules and regulations of the Cooperative Societies Act and that too jointly by the six trade unions which have totally different ideologies. This selfless aim can’t be appreciated enough,” he said.

The society will be able to work for the betterment of the drivers, numbering around 70,000, who depend on their daily earnings to meet family expenses, he said.“We need to think about setting up more such societies for workers in other sectors too,” said Pinarayi.

“As a part of strengthening the public transport system, the government had earlier announced the launch of metro feeder services. No longer will the autorickshaw drivers be a neglected lot. Thanks to the cooperative society, they will soon become a part of the system that has been envisaged to improve public transport in the district,” he said.

“The KMRL has been entrusted with the job of streamlining the transport system in the city by revamping and restructuring public and city transport. Today, travel has become much easier for the public in the city. Seven companies were set up to achieve this. The system has been streamlined using GPS facility,” the Chief Minister said.

Pinarayi said the steps to make Kochi 1 card valid for private bus travel is in the final stage.“This facility will be expanded to autorickshaws too. The auto feeder service being launched at Metro stations needs to be expanded to bus stations and mobility hubs,” said the CM. The use of e-auto for the feeder services needs to be commended since the move will help reduce the pollution level in the city, he said.

