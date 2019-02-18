Home Cities Kochi

Help at hand! Emergency aid for the elderly on the cards

Elderly people living all by themselves in the district can soon rely on emergency assistance which will be merely a click away.

Published: 18th February 2019 01:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Elderly people living all by themselves in the district can soon rely on emergency assistance which will be merely a click away. The alarm-based technology which facilitates this has been made possible, thanks to the district panchayat.

Though the panchayat had originally conceived the project sometime back, it had been kept on the back burner. But the project received a boost with the district panchayat earmarking `1 crore to implement the project across the district. The new technology which works with the help of a chip installed in the device will go live in early March. 

" It is a  chip-based device. Since the device has a switch and speaker facility, the elderly persons can intimate the  people concerned with the help of a button. The message will be transmitted to the control room, with the same also passed on to the ward member,  police and the coordinator. The device can also be used like a walkie-talkie. This is for the first time such a novel project has been conceived," Abdul Muthalib, district panchayat vice-president, told Express.

The district panchayat has already conducted an experimental study in the panchayat. "According to it,  there are around 8,000 elderly people, who need assistance. In the event of an emergency it is difficult for such people to get timely help. But through this, we are hopeful of addressing the issue," Muthalib said.
Initially, only 500 beneficiaries will receive the system from the panchayat. " A government agency will soon be appointed to implement the project. We have drawn up a final agreement and it will be announced in a couple of days. Since it is a novel project we can't provide the facility to everyone. But it will have 100 per cent coverage in the next phase," Muthalib said.

How does it work?
Personal alarms for the elderly consist of a small base unit and a button. Whenever the user needs help, they just have to press the button. Help will be quickly arranged by the control room with the help of police, ward member and coordinator.

Comments

