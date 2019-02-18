Home Cities Kochi

Heritage run receives good response

To acquaint people with the heritage of Indian Railways, the Thiruvananthapuram Division has begun the steam train run sequence.

Published: 18th February 2019

The heritage train used for the service  Arun Angela

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To acquaint people with the heritage of Indian Railways, the Thiruvananthapuram Division has begun the steam train run sequence. After the first run that was held between Nagercoil and Kanyakumari, the 164-year-old steam engine began its exhibition run from Ernakulam Jn to Cochin Harbour Terminus Station (CHTS). 

According to the Railway authorities, the refurbished heritage train is being hauled by EIR21,  which world's oldest running steam engine. "The run received good patronage from not only domestic but also foreign nationals. Due to the good response, the Railways is planning to conduct more such runs. The date and time will be notified very soon," said a Railway officer.

On whether the train will run in other sections, the officer said, "The train can be run only on the Ernakulam Jn - Cochin Harbour Terminus route. Train traffic is high on the other routes. So, if the train is run on those routes, the timings of express and passenger trains will be affected."

